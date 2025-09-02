'We Were Close': Foster Worries Eased Upon Watching Film
Film can do wonders for a football team. And for DeShaun Foster and UCLA, it made the second-year head coach more optimistic about what he saw in their 43-10 shellacking at the hands of Utah.
During Monday's media availability, Foster detailed his first takeaways upon re-watching the blunder just two days prior.
"The we were close," Foster said. "Like it wasn't exactly what I thought, you know, I was a little more disappointed right after the game, and then, seeing the film, it brought a little more life into me. Just because if we can execute, and there's a lot of things that we can actually fix. So, that's a bright spot that I saw in that.
"Talking to the team, I can tell that they were ready to hear those things and they saw the same thing, too."
Turning around and having to play UNLV on Saturday is a great opportunity to work out those kinks, but it's not necessarily going to be easy. The Rebels have two wins under their belts and are carrying momentum into Saturday's matchup.
Despite what Foster feels, there really wasn't much positive to glean from the Utah loss, but a specific player surely stood out to us.
Anthony Woods Due For Promotion?
Believe it or not, there was one positive that came out of an otherwise bleak showing -- transfer running back Anthony Woods.
Against his former team, no less, Woods came in as UCLA's third-string running back, behind Jalen Berger and Jaivian Thomas, but came out of the game as much more.
Yes, the Bruins' rushing attack wasn't there, but Woods' three rushes for 13 yards were memorable. He also led the team with 48 receiving yards on three receptions, one of which was a 19-yard touchdown.
Another reception saw him destroy a Utes defender on a truck. Foster deemed Woods a "sleeper"heading into the season, but he may be the Bruins' most important back moving forward.
