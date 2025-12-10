Breaking Down Eric Dailey Jr's Impact for UCLA

One of the most hyped players this offseason for the Bruins has had an interesting start to the 2025-2026 season.

Has Eric Dailey Jr. lived up to his offseason expectations? Not quite — but he is taking meaningful steps in the right direction, steps UCLA will need to rely on if the Bruins hope to make a deep run in March.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Taking a look at Dailey Jr's stats from last year, compared to this season, there is not as big a jump as we thought he would have. Last season, he averaged 11.4 points, four rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 50.7%.

This season, Dailey Jr. has averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting a solid 54% from the field. However, it’s hard to argue that he’s taken any real leap in terms of overall performance.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Although Dailey Jr. hasn’t played at the level many expected this season, Mick Cronin has continued to praise the star forward’s presence as a golden example in a locker room that has really struggled with personality and attitude issues this season.

"Eric Daly's made us a better team because I needed somebody. Every team, you've got to have a guy that's, like, not afraid to challenge his teammates, and he's been challenging his teammates," said Mick Cronin.

Key Performances

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Dailey Jr. has had his share of rough outings — most notably his zero-point, zero-rebound, zero-assist performance against Washington — he has also delivered enough strong games to help make up for it.

In his most recent game, he posted 18 points and eight rebounds while shooting an impressive 66.7% from the field — a performance that was integral to UCLA’s win over Oregon.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Utah State Aggies guard Dexter Akanno (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He also showed promise against Cal, giving UCLA another strong performance in what has otherwise been an up-and-down stretch for him. He was able to put up 17 points, on seven rebounds, and three assists.

Dailey also turned in a solid outing against Sacramento State, scoring 15 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and shooting an efficient 50% from the field. He went 0-4 on three pointers, something that Dailey can improve at moving forward.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) passes the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Drake Allen (8) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Not exactly the start we wanted to see from Dailey Jr this season. Him and Donovan Dent both need to start making a huge impact, both of them will be very important in the Bruins upcoming game against No. 8 Gonzaga a team who is very strong at the forward position.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) beats Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) to a rebound during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.