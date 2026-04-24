What Tyler Bilodeau's Draft Spot Could Mean for UCLA

The Bruins had, by all means, a good year, finishing with a winning record and ending the season with a second-round exit in the March Madness tournament; however, the standards set for the team called for much better.

They were supposed to at least make the Sweet 16 in theory, and since that did not happen , as well as a few other years that ended similarly, it appears that coach Mick Cronin could be on the hot seat this upcoming season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, after missing some transfers , Cronin could have one saving grace in Tyler Bilodeau, his star player, who is likely going to be drafted to the NBA. Depending on where Bilodeau goes, Cronin might be given some leeway in his position.

The Impact That Would Come if Bilodeau Is Drafted in Mid/Late First Round

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Should Bilodeau be drafted in the mid to late first round, Cronin will be able to put another first-round NBA prospect on his resume, one that could be impressive enough to keep his position intact.

Because, after all, there are only 30 picks in the first round of the draft, which means that only the top 30 players in the nation can be selected for the honor of being a first-round pick, and some of the players come from overseas, making it that much harder.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For Cronin to be able to say that he coached Bilodeau into becoming a first-round caliber player could be enough to save him one more year if next season goes poorly.

The Impact That Would Come if Bilodeau Is Drafted in the Second Round

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The same logic would apply for Bilodeau being drafted in the second round as if he were drafted in the first, except that the difference in leverage it would give to Cronin in a situation where he has to defend his job.

That is because it would mean every team in the NBA would have passed on his player before picking him up later, which is still a huge accomplishment on Bilodeau's part, but it does not look as good on Cronin's record as a first-round pick.

The Impact That Would Come if Bilodeau Is Undrafted and Signed

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) looks to pass the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Should Bilodeau go undrafted and be a high-priority free agent, then it is likely he will have no impact on whether or not Cronin stays with UCLA or not. Nonetheless, Bilodeau has a great shot to hear his name called on draft night.