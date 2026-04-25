Why UCLA's Current Transfer Class Not Creating Hype

UCLA has added four new players via the transfer portal, but the Bruins still haven't generated much hype heading into next season.

Because of this, UCLA has been left out of many top-25 projections. While there may be some truth to those rankings, when you really take a step back, the Bruins did not have a bad offseason at all.

Issues UCLA Addressed

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In 2025-26, UCLA recorded one of its worst defensive seasons since Mick Cronin took over as head coach. That was clearly a hole that needed to be addressed, and Cronin was not going to let it slide into next season.

UCLA did a solid job fixing that issue. The Bruins brought in Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic to bolster their frontcourt depth, something they lacked last season, while also adding Azavier Robinson , who averaged 1.5 steals per game.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

That ties directly into the rebounding and defensive issues UCLA faced. The Bruins were ranked outside the top-300 in rebounding last season, but the additions of Macura and Jovic — who combined for 8.8 rebounds per game — should immediately improve that area, with room for that number to grow.

Lack of Superstars Can't Be Ignored

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The biggest reason UCLA has not received much hype, though, is the lack of superstar talent. The Bruins lost both Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau this offseason, two players who accounted for over half of the team’s offensive production.

So far, UCLA has not landed a transfer with that same “it factor.” The Bruins were in the mix for top names but ultimately missed out, and unless they land someone like Tounde Yessoufou , that concern will remain.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That said, when you look at the current roster, it is clear that Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry will be the team’s top players next season. Both showed major flashes last year, suggesting they could take a leap with more development, which could help stabilize the star power issue.

It is also important to remember Xavier Booker is still developing. While he was inconsistent for much of the season, he showed real progress late, looking like a potential anchor in the paint. Still, UCLA will need that development to continue if they want to truly solve its issues.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA’s portal class, on paper, does not immediately stand out. It lacks the headline-grabbing star that draws national attention. But when you look closer, the Bruins brought in players who directly address last season’s biggest weaknesses and could offer even more upside as they develop.