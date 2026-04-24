Why UCLA Is Missing on Top Transfer Portal Talent

It’s been a less-than-flashy offseason for the UCLA Bruins up to this point, and a big part of that has been their struggles in the transfer portal.

After a great transfer portal class for Mick Cronin and company last season that saw them bring in high-impact transfers Donovan Dent, Xavier Booker, Jamar Brown, and Steven Jamerson — all players who had a profound impact for the team last season — the Bruins haven’t been able to land a highly-touted recruit in this year’s cycle.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

They’ve been able to land Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, Filip Jovic from Auburn, Azavier Robinson from Butler, and Sergei Macura from Mississippi State so far this offseason. However, they’ve yet to land a star portal talent despite showing interest in several candidates.

Notable UCLA Snubs

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Notably, John Blackwell — who averaged over 19 points per game last season with the Wisconsin Badgers — and Matt Able — who averaged 8.8 points as a freshman with NC State and flashed plenty of potential — both snubbed the Bruins despite going on visits with the program.

So why can’t UCLA land premier talent? Well, there are many reasons as to why, and they all have to do with UCLA’s lack of recent success and Mick Cronin’s inability to stay out of controversy.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why UCLA Can’t Land Top Talent

For starters, the Bruins haven’t experienced much success in the modern era. They’ve won 11 national titles in their history, but only one of those (1995) has come after 1975. While they are one of the most successful programs in college basketball, their history lies very much in what they did 50 years ago rather than what they’ve done since then.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Since making back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2007 and 2008, UCLA has returned to that stage just one time, in the 2020-21 season, which was Mick Cronin’s first crack at the NCAA Tournament with the Bruins. Since then, they’ve only trended backward, suffering two Sweet 16 losses and two second-round losses mixed in with a 2023-24 season that saw them miss the tournament entirely.

Also, their head coach, Mick Cronin, has become a distraction for the program. While he’s long been notorious for lambasting referees and being critical of his own players, this past season may have been some of his best work yet in that regard.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots over Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming (0) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Not only did he constantly go after his players in the media, often referring to them as “free agents,” but he also embarrassed Jamerson by ejecting him in the middle of a game, then followed that up by snapping at a reporter in the post-game press conference.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) reacts with head coach Mick Cronin in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Combine the controversies with the lack of winning, and it’s no wonder UCLA has struggled to land premier talent so far this offseason.