Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 14, USC
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 14, 2025
Team Record: 7-4 (4-4)
Opponent: at No. 13 USC - 9-2 (7-1)
Big Ten Standing: 10th
Week 14 at USC Trojans
This was, by all means, a great season for UCLA, which ended in a 36-23 loss to USC. Despite battling all throughout the game, a 20-point fourth-quarter Trojan outburst did the trick. The rivals came out of the first quarter of this grudge match tied at 3. USC had the edge going into halftime, scoring a touchdown and two field goals to make it 16-13 into the break.
The Bruins, as they've done all season in simulation, didn't let up that easily, holding the Trojans to zero third-quarter points while tying it up at 16 going into the final frame. UCLA scored a touchdown to go up for a brief moment, and then squandered it by allowing 20 unanswered points to close out the game.
Player Stats
Just a week after playing his worst game of the season, Nico Iamaleava ended the year in quite literally the worst possible way, a three-interception, zero-touchdown game. He threw for 342 yards and completed 24 of his 42 passing attempts, but those three costly turnovers, in a game this close, cost the Bruins everything. Not to mention, he ran the ball 18 times for just 34 yards.
As has been the case for the better part of the second half of the season in simulation, Jaivian Thomas and UCLA's ground game kept this one from getting ugly. Thomas ran for a touchdown and 58 yards on 14 carries. Jalen Berger had just one carry, but it was a 1-yard touchdown.
In the final regular season game of his collegiate career, Kaedin Robinson had his best game of the season, catching 10 passes for 179 yards. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala added 100 yards on seven receptions.
Defensively, Isaiah Chisom led the way with eight tackles (seven solo), and Cole Martin followed right behind with seven. The Bruins didn't register a single tackle for loss or sack, but Bryon Threats was able to block a kick.
Despite the somber finish, this is a great season for the Bruins. Finishing with seven wins and ninth in the Big Ten, when many national pundits slotted them as one of the four worst teams in the conference. As it stands right after the USC game, the Bruins are projected to meet up with USF in the Fenway Bowl. Stay tuned for the next article to see where the Bruins play their 13th game of the year.
