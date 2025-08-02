What QB Nico Iamaleava Admires Most About UCLA
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava shocked the nation when he decided to join coach DeShaun Foster at UCLA. After a controversial battle with Tennessee over NIL valuations, the team and he chose to part ways as he entered the transfer portal, trying to find a new place to call home.
Fortunately for Iamaleava, he found it. A Long Beach, California native, Iamaleave didn't have to search far for a new program, as UCLA welcomed him in with open arms. With UCLA already looking for a new starting QB, safe to say the move worked out well for both parties.
"Ultimately, it came down to me being back home and close to my family," Iamaleava stated in a CBS interview on B1G Ten Media Day. "At this stage in my career, that was very important for me. You know, my mom had some health problems, some personal problems that we were dealing with. I really wanted to get back home and compete at the highest level while being close to my family.
Iamaleava made it clear that family comes first, and at UCLA, he can stay close to family in more ways than one. Originally at the University of Arkansas, his brother, QB Madden Iamaleava, shortly followed in his brother's footsteps and committed to the Bruins as well.
"Just having my little brother on my team, we played with each other most of our lives," Nico continued. "Just having him back at home and me being a helping hand to him in any way I can. Just seeing him grow into the person he's grown in to, it's been fun."
So what made UCLA so special for Nico?
"I just think it has everything you need," Iamaleava gushed when asked why he chose UCLA over USC. "Top-tier education, we wanted to bring championships back to Westwood, so it was a great opportunity for me to come out and represent California, just represent UCLA...I think it was really me just coming to another great program, another great coaching staff. I was just excited to be a part of it."
UCLA has one of the hardest schedules in the upcoming season, but there are still high hopes for this squad. With Fall Camp already underway, only time will tell how the Bruins will fare in 2025.
