Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 12
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 12, 2025
Team Record: 6-3 (3-3)
Opponent: at No. 11 Ohio State - 7-2 (5-1)
Big Ten Standing: 10th
Week 12 at Ohio State Buckeyes
Despite an inspiring second-half effort, the Bruins dropped 45-30 to the No. 11-ranked Buckeyes and suffered their fourth loss of the season. Ohio State's offense was the difference, notching 512 total yards to UCLA's 394.
The Buckeyes jumped out to a 31-7 lead ahead of halftime behind three second-quarter touchdowns. They didn't run away with it, though, as UCLA held Ohio State to just 14 points in the second half and scored 23 to fall short of a comeback.
Player Stats
Given the opponent, Nico Iamaleava had a great redemption game against the Ohio State team that routed him in last season's college football playoffs with Tennessee. He finished with 285 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-34 completions, throwing no interceptions for the second week in a row. He racked up a 151.5 passer rating and rushed for a touchdown again.
Jaivian Thomas was held to his worst statistical game of the season, rushing for just 72 yards on 23 carries. Anthony Woods, however, ran into the end zone on a six-yard rush.
Rico Flores Jr. returned to the sophomore wide receiver who was having a breakout season just weeks prior. He caught both of Iamaleava's passing touchdowns and racked up 95 yards on just three receptions. Titus Mokia-Atimalala also caught for 80 yards on four receptions.
Cole Martin led the Bruins' defense with 10 total tackles and Jamier Johnson had eight solo tackles. Keanu Williams was responsible for two of UCLA's four tackles for loss and joined Kechaun Bennett as the only Bruins with a sack.
Of course, in simulation and on paper, this loss doesn't look good, but the Bruins showed fight and could potentially take that momentum into the next weeks against the lowly (in simulation) Washington Huskies and a 15th-ranked USC squad that got upset by Northwestern the week prior.
