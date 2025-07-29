Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 9
Stage: Week 9, 2025
Team Record: 5-2 (2-2)
Opponent: at No. 17 Indiana - 5-2 (2-2)
Big Ten Standing: 10th
Week 9 at Indiana Hoosiers
The No. 17-ranked Hoosiers were too much for the Bruins and snapped UCLA's two-game win streak with a 38-22 win. Indiana won on the margins, as UCLA led the game in various categories, including putting up 363 total offensive yards over Indiana's 321.
The Hoosiers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and, despite UCLA answering back in the second quarter, scored two more touchdowns before halftime. The Bruins took a 21-7 deficit to the locker room and came back out with a quick score, only to be answered by Indiana.
Down 38-14 in the fourth quarter, the Bruins scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion that was too little too late, losing 38-22.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava had his worst game as a Bruin, throwing for 228 yards and two interceptions, completing 21 of his 35 passing attempts. He finished with a 103.2 passer rating and added 44 ground yards on 12 carries.
In back-to-back weeks, UCLA's rushing game was the only bright spot on the offense. Jaivian Thomas gutted out 87 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and Jalen Berger had the Bruins' only other touchdown.
Despite not notching a receiving touchdown for the first time all season, UCLA's wide receivers had decent games. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala caught seven passes for 98 yards, tight end Jake Renda had 55 yards on seven catches, and Kaedin Robinson and Thomas each had three receptions for 29 yards.
The Bruins' defense showed little resistance. For the first time all season, no one had double-digit tackles. Andre Jordan Jr. led the way with seven solo tackles and Devin Aupiu had two tackles for loss accounted for UCLA's only sack.
The tougher portion of the schedule is starting to come and the Hoosiers were only the beginning. Following a bye week after taking on Indiana, the Bruins (in the simulation) take on No. 24-ranked Nebraska, No. 3-ranked Ohio State, Washington and No. 13-ranked USC.
