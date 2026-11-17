Entering the season as the No. 22-ranked team in the country, the UCLA Bruins were certainly respected as a competitive team, but they were also clearly not viewed as a national title contender.

It's taken two weeks for the Bruins to exceed those expectations, as they've skyrocketed up the rankings. On Monday - before UCLA's win over Long Beach State - the AP Top 25 Poll was released. The Bruins moved up two spots to No. 7. Here's what the latest rankings reveal about UCLA's expectations and aspirations this season.

UCLA Built To Win in March

The ranking speaks for itself, but when you assess the company the Bruins are grouped with, it shows their ceiling has risen exponentially since the season started earlier this month. Just two weeks ago, nobody would have UCLA in the same hemisphere as the UConn Huskies (No. 3) and Duke Blue Devils (No. 5), who each boast two of the best rosters in the nation.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Nikola Kusturica (17) celebrate in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's ascension up the rankings is a testament to head coach Mick Cronin and the team he's assembled this offseason. Again, the talent on this team is indisputable, but nobody anticipated the Bruins to be this good this fast. Landing Serbian guard-forward Nikola Kusturica - who won't turn 18 until April - and acquiring Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty have proven to be substantial additions.

In general, the Bruins' depth, stout defense, and surplus of scoring options have contributed to their jump of 15 spots since the beginning of the season. It's only been four games against inferior opposition, but UCLA has proved they belong in the same conversations as these other elite blue-blood programs. We'll see if this sticks as the season progresses.

Big Ten Shaping Up To Be Elite

The Big Ten has six teams ranked in the top 25, including three in the top 10: Michigan State (2), UCLA (7), and Illinois (10). The Spartans made a statement this past week, defeating Duke in the Champions Classic. As noted, the Blue Devils entered this season as arguably the best team in the country. Jon Scheyer accumulated a surplus of talent in the recruiting class and transfer portal. Nonetheless, Michigan State dictated terms, with Jeremy Fears Jr. running the show.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We won't go through result by result, but UCLA also put the nation on notice with a win over Arizona in the season opener. Michigan (18), USC (18), and Nebraska (24) are also teams to monitor. Overall, this conference accounting for 24% of the Top 25 speaks volumes about how deep the pool is in the Big Ten.

It goes without saying that UCLA's path in the regular season, and eventually in the conference tournament, will be daunting. However, to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Bruins will be battle-tested once March arrives, which is what championship-level teams want. If UCLA finishes near the top of the Big Ten standings, it will be a clear indicator that this early-season success was no fluke.

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