Elite 2027 Cornerback Schedules Official Visit with UCLA

In his first few months as UCLA’s head coach, Bob Chesney has already proven he can recruit at a high level. Not only did the Bruins bring in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, but they’ve also emerged as contenders for some of the top high school recruits in the 2027 class.

Over the past month, Chesney and his staff have made significant progress on several of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star cornerback who reportedly has scheduled an official visit (OV) to the Bruins this spring.

Bruins to Host 4-Star 2027 Cornerback on Official Visit

As first reported by Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, UCLA is scheduled to host Jerry Outhouse Jr., a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, on campus in Westwood for an OV from May 15 to May 17.

NEW: 4-star CB Jerry Outhouse has locked in 5 official visits, @samspiegs reports✈️



One leader has emerged…



Intel: https://t.co/U8pqx09fPX pic.twitter.com/8toPxp4Kdw — Rivals (@Rivals) February 12, 2026

His OV with the Bruins will be the first of five he has scheduled over the next few months, as he’s also slated to visit Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech, and Arizona State.

UCLA hasn’t been pursuing Outhouse for long, having only offered him on Jan. 16, but the Bruins have quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment. Getting him on campus in Westwood for an OV will give Chesney and company the chance to strengthen their relationship with the four-star cornerback and improve their standing in his recruitment.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Outhouse is one of the top defensive backs in the country and would be a monster addition to UCLA’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 123 overall player nationally, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 19 prospect in Texas.

While UCLA appears to be firmly in the mix for Outhouse, it’s going to be hard for any school to pull him out of his home state. Texas Tech has long been the frontrunner in his recruitment, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Red Raiders an 89% chance of landing the talented cornerback.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still, the Bruins have been fast risers in Outhouse’s recruitment over the past month, and if they can maintain that momentum heading into their OV with him, they should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

Chesney and his staff haven’t shied away from pursuing the top prospects in the 2027 class. While the Bruins currently face an uphill battle for Outhouse, locking in an official visit gives UCLA a fighting chance to land one of the nation’s top cornerbacks.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

