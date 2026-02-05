Elite 2028 EDGE Details His UCLA Visit

Last weekend, UCLA and new head coach Bob Chensey hosted a massive Junior Day, with several of the nation’s top prospects in attendance. One of those prospects is a four-star 2028 EDGE who recently spoke with UCLA on SI about his trip to Westwood and his overall impressions of the new Burins staff.

4-Star 2028 EDGE Speaks on Bruins Visit

While most of the prospects who traveled to Westwood for UCLA’s visit weekend were 2027 prospects, a few 2028 prospects were in attendance as well, including King Pitts, a four-star EDGE from Kappa’a High School in Kappa’a, Hawaii.

Pitts is one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. He holds offers from 40 programs, and Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 75 overall player in the country, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect from Hawaii.

His recent trip to Westwood was his first visit with the Bruins, and afterward, he spoke with UCLA on SI about the experience.

Pitts explained that the visit was a great experience and that UCLA’s campus was in a beautiful area. He also noted that it was nice to meet the coaching staff and see the Bruins’ facilities, especially given all the changes the program has undergone in the past few months.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“It was a great experience first campus I was able to make it out to,” Pitts told UCLA on SI. “Was in a beautiful area was nice getting to meet the coaching staff and see the facilities especially with coach Chesney becoming a new head coach and bringing a new staff.”

Regarding his early impressions of the new UCLA staff, Pitts said they all seemed like great coaches and that he spent most of his time with the line coaches. He also said he learned about the culture and practices that Chesney and the new staff are bringing to UCLA from James Madison.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“All seemed like great coaches,” Pitts said. “Got closer with the line coaches there and listened to what they bring to the table from JMU to UCLA and the culture and practices they uphold.”

When asked if UCLA is a program he’s interested in, Pitts noted that it’s still early in his process and that he wants to take more visits and continue building a stronger relationship with the coaching staff.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (center) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond (left) and chancellor Julio Frenk at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I would say UCLA is a great school but also it is early in my recruitment and would like to go on more visits and get closer with the coaches before anything,” Pitts told UCLA on SI.

Pitts is a versatile prospect who can play multiple positions at the next level and would be an excellent addition to the Bruins’ 2028 class. If Chesney and company continue to make progress with him in the coming months, the Bruins should position themselves as a serious contender in his recruitment.

