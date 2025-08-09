Where UCLA Stands in Updated Big Ten Power Rankings
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are entering this season with some of the most momentum of any program in college football. And yet, many national pundits aren't sold on the squad's ability on the field.
The offseason is the prime time period to start power rankings and projecting how teams will do ahead of the season. ESPN released a complete Big Ten Conference preview along with conference rankings and the national sports outlet pegs the Bruins and transfer quarterback as one of the biggest stories to watch along with the Big Ten's playoff race.
The Bruins are 14th on ESPN's conference power rankings. While the placement is pretty low considering just how much momentum UCLA has entering the season, the site acknowledges that they could shoot up the rankings if Iamaleava has the season many expect him to have:
"The Bruins have gone all-in on quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the Tennessee transfer whose return home could signal a shift in how UCLA will operate under coach DeShaun Foster. If Iamaleava meets expectations and a defense with many new players and coaches shines, UCLA could rise in these rankings after a season where it had wins against Iowa and Nebraska."
ESPN's full Big Ten power rankings are below:
1. Penn State Nittany Lions
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Illinois Fighting Illini
5. Michigan Wolverines
6. Indiana Hoosiers
7. Iowa Hawkeyes
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
9. USC Trojans
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers
11. Washington Huskies
12. Michigan State Spartans
13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
14. UCLA Bruins
15. Wisconsin Badgers
16. Northwestern Wildcats
17. Maryland Terrapins
18. Purdue Boilermakers
Where UCLA's 2025 Opponents Rank
Here's where ESPN ranked all nine of the Bruins' 2025 Opponents and what they have to say about them.
1. Penn State - Oct. 4
"If not this year, then when for the Nittany Lions? As other Big Ten powers sift through QB questions, Penn State features three-year starter Drew Allar, who has the makeup to be a first-round pick next spring. Throw in a dominant running game spearheaded by Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a talented defense now led by veteran coordinator Jim Knowles, the Nittany Lions have the pieces to win the Big Ten -- and even the national title."
2. Ohio State, Nov. 15
"The defending national champions lost a record-tying 14 players to the NFL and must fill significant holes at quarterback and along both the offensive and defensive lines. But Ohio State also has arguably the nation's best two players in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, other standouts such as wide receiver Carnell Tate and linebacker Sonny Styles, and notable transfers such as tight end Max Klare (Purdue). Never count out the Buckeyes."
6. Indiana, Oct. 25
"How will Coach Cig (Curt Cignetti) follow a historic debut that featured a team-record 11 wins and a once unthinkable CFP appearance? Indiana retained All-Big Ten players on both sides of the ball, and added quarterback Fernando Mendoza and several notable offensive linemen in the portal. The key for IU will be better line-of-scrimmage play in its biggest games, as the schedule doesn't look nearly as favorable."
8. Nebraska, Nov. 8
"After reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2016, Nebraska is targeting much bigger goals under third-year coach Matt Rhule. The Huskers have a favorable schedule with no true road games until Oct. 11 and no Ohio State or Oregon. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has had a full offseason to develop under playcaller Dana Holgorsen."
9. USC Trojans, Nov. 29
"The Trojans lost five games by one score last season, tied for the most in the FBS. Playing from ahead will be critical for the Trojans, who trailed in 11 of their 13 games in 2024. The defense under first-year coordinator D'Anton Lynn took a step forward last season, but the Trojans need more improvement -- they still allowed 5.83 yards per play (15th in the Big Ten)."
11. Washington, Nov. 22
"The Huskies are excited about the potential of sophomore QB Demond Williams Jr., who passed for 374 yards and totaled five touchdowns in Washington's bowl loss to Louisville. If Williams builds off that performance, the Huskies could surprise offensively, with 1,000-yard rusher Jonah Coleman flanking him in the backfield."
12. Michigan State, Oct. 11
"After a tough first year and a relatively quiet offseason, Michigan State could creep up on teams during coach Jonathan Smith's second year. The Spartans made some key portal additions at offensive line and wide receiver to help second-year starting quarterback Aidan Chiles. Areas to improve include takeaways and better play on the road, where MSU was 1-4 in 2024."
16. Northwestern, Sep. 27
"After bottoming out on offense in 2024, Northwestern had its most successful winter transfer portal haul, which included quarterback Preston Stone (SMU), wide receiver Griffin Wilde (South Dakota State) and several linemen. The Wildcats face a huge opener at Tulane and several tricky Big Ten road contests, but bowl eligibility should be within sight."
17. Maryland, Oct. 18
"Coach Mike Locksley recently admitted he lost the locker room in 2024 over which players to pay, as the Terrapins stumbled to a 1-8 Big Ten record. Maryland doesn't have much coming back offensively, either, though keeping four-star QB Malik Washington in state has given the Terrapins an intriguing player to rebuild around. The true freshman is battling UCLA transfer Justyn Martin and redshirt freshman Khristian Martin for the starting QB job."
