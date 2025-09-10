UCLA Highly Regarded in Early MBB Top 25
The season may be a ways away, but UCLA's potential entering the 2025-26 men's basketball season is undeniable.
A transfer portal headlined by the addition of New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent makes Mick Cronin's Bruins one of the best teams to watch this year. ESPN sure thinks so.
Jeff Borzello, ESPN basketball recruiting insider, listed his early men's NCAA basketball Top 25 rankings, and has UCLA ranked 15th overall. He turned to the addition of Dent as the catalyst and projected him as the most likely Bruin to win a national award thi season.
"UCLA entered the offseason knowing it needed to upgrade its perimeter playmaking, and it landed an elite point guard in Dent," Borzello wrote. "He averaged 20.4 points at New Mexico last season, earning Mountain West Player of the Year honors. His usage rate might drop with the Bruins because he's surrounded by more talent, but he'll remain among the best point guards in America."
Cronin has never had a talent quite like Dent, and it's evident that the craft guard is going to reshape his offense.
How Dent Plans on Changing UCLA's Offense
Much like Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the football field, Dent comes into the fold with the promise of changing UCLA's offense with his skill alone.
The point guard and Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin, are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.
"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during an August media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.
"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.