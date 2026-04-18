Evaluating Eric Freeny's Freshman Season with Bruins

Eric Freeny may have played just 11 minutes per game last season, but he still made a meaningful impact that has fans excited for what’s ahead.

As a freshman, Freeny averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field. While those numbers may not stand out, his overall impact tells a much different story — one that suggests a much larger role is coming next season.

How Freeny's Season Panned Out

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On a roster loaded with seniors, it was difficult for Freeny to consistently find the floor. Even when opportunities arose, Mick Cronin was hesitant to trust him in key moments, especially when Skyy Clark was dealing with injuries. However, as the season progressed, Freeny proved that hesitation may have been misplaced.

When Clark returned, UCLA leaned into a three-guard rotation featuring Donovan Dent, Trent Perry , and Clark. But as Clark struggled to regain form, the door opened for Freeny to step in — and he made the most of it, given limited opportunities.

Freeny's Defensive Highlights

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and UCLA guard Eric Freeny (8) fight for the ball as UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) (left) looks on during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Defense was a major issue for UCLA throughout the season, and Freeny quickly established himself as a solution. His standout performance came against Nebraska, where he held leading scorer Pryce Sandfort to just nine points while guarding him for much of the game. For a freshman to deliver that kind of defensive effort was significant.

In that same game, Freeny recorded three steals and five rebounds, further showcasing his ability to impact the game beyond scoring. Performances like that made it clear he could have been utilized more throughout the season.

Freeny's Offensive Highlights

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Offensively, Freeny is still developing but showed encouraging flashes. He had five games with more than five points, including a season high 10-point performance against USC, where he shot 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

He also contributed eight points and five rebounds in the Big Ten semifinal, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range. In that game, he played 23 minutes — matching his season high from a game against Penn State earlier in the year.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What stands out most about Freeny’s offensive game is his ability to create separation with his handle, along with his improving spot-up shooting. Over the final stretch of the season, he shot 66.7% from three across his last six games — a small sample, but an encouraging sign.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Freeny had a strong freshman season considering his limited role. Next season, expect a significant increase in minutes, as UCLA’s roster construction suggests he will be a key piece moving forward.