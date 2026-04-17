Why UCLA's Freeny Will Make a Massive Jump Next Season

Toward the end of last season, Eric Freeny proved to be a dynamic threat who could develop into a cornerstone piece next year.

UCLA has been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, currently ranking No. 12 in the nation with its total class, per 247Sports . However, one position group that has been somewhat overlooked is the guard room. While the Bruins added Jaylen Petty , there are still limited proven options behind him.

The Signs Are There

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last season, Freeny averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field. His best performance came against USC in the regular-season finale, where he recorded 10 points, five rebounds, and a steal in 18 minutes. He also contributed eight points and five rebounds against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

His ability to rebound and contribute across multiple areas — despite limited offensive efficiency — shows that Freeny has the tools to take a significant step forward in his development. If given more opportunities, Freeny could seriously give UCLA a massive defensive advantage.

Next Season's Role

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) battle for a rebound during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What made Freeny especially valuable last season was his defense. A key example came against then-No. 9 Nebraska, when he held leading scorer Pryce Sandfort to just nine points — a performance that played a major role in UCLA’s win.

His role next season will be one to watch. Mick Cronin has historically preferred a fast-paced, three-guard lineup. As it stands, the guards expected to make the biggest impact are Freeny, Trent Perry , and Petty. If Freeny is able to prove that he can be a defensive specialist, he will most likely jump Petty in the depth chart.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, UCLA could also shift toward a more traditional lineup featuring two guards and three forwards. If that happens, Freeny will likely come off the bench — but still play a significant role, potentially around 20 minutes per game. That would be a major increase from the 11.0 minutes he averaged last season.

If Freeny develops offensively, there is a clear path to a starting role. Perry is a perfect example — he began the season on the bench before eventually becoming UCLA’s third-leading scorer. Now it may be unrealistic for Freeny to follow the exact path, but there is certainly nothing holding him back.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Freeny has all the tools to become a key rotational piece for UCLA. His defensive impact as a freshman was already significant. If his offensive game continues to grow, there is little doubt he could become a cornerstone for the Bruins next season.