Why UCLA's Freeny Will Make a Massive Jump Next Season
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Toward the end of last season, Eric Freeny proved to be a dynamic threat who could develop into a cornerstone piece next year.
UCLA has been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, currently ranking No. 12 in the nation with its total class, per 247Sports. However, one position group that has been somewhat overlooked is the guard room. While the Bruins added Jaylen Petty, there are still limited proven options behind him.
The Signs Are There
Last season, Freeny averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field. His best performance came against USC in the regular-season finale, where he recorded 10 points, five rebounds, and a steal in 18 minutes. He also contributed eight points and five rebounds against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.
His ability to rebound and contribute across multiple areas — despite limited offensive efficiency — shows that Freeny has the tools to take a significant step forward in his development. If given more opportunities, Freeny could seriously give UCLA a massive defensive advantage.
Next Season's Role
What made Freeny especially valuable last season was his defense. A key example came against then-No. 9 Nebraska, when he held leading scorer Pryce Sandfort to just nine points — a performance that played a major role in UCLA’s win.
His role next season will be one to watch. Mick Cronin has historically preferred a fast-paced, three-guard lineup. As it stands, the guards expected to make the biggest impact are Freeny, Trent Perry, and Petty. If Freeny is able to prove that he can be a defensive specialist, he will most likely jump Petty in the depth chart.
However, UCLA could also shift toward a more traditional lineup featuring two guards and three forwards. If that happens, Freeny will likely come off the bench — but still play a significant role, potentially around 20 minutes per game. That would be a major increase from the 11.0 minutes he averaged last season.
If Freeny develops offensively, there is a clear path to a starting role. Perry is a perfect example — he began the season on the bench before eventually becoming UCLA’s third-leading scorer. Now it may be unrealistic for Freeny to follow the exact path, but there is certainly nothing holding him back.
The bottom line is that Freeny has all the tools to become a key rotational piece for UCLA. His defensive impact as a freshman was already significant. If his offensive game continues to grow, there is little doubt he could become a cornerstone for the Bruins next season.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.