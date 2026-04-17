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Why UCLA's Freeny Will Make a Massive Jump Next Season

Here is why Eric Freeny will play a massive role in UCLA's success next season.
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr|
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

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UCLA Bruins

Toward the end of last season, Eric Freeny proved to be a dynamic threat who could develop into a cornerstone piece next year.

UCLA has been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, currently ranking No. 12 in the nation with its total class, per 247Sports. However, one position group that has been somewhat overlooked is the guard room. While the Bruins added Jaylen Petty, there are still limited proven options behind him.

The Signs Are There

Freeny
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last season, Freeny averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from the field. His best performance came against USC in the regular-season finale, where he recorded 10 points, five rebounds, and a steal in 18 minutes. He also contributed eight points and five rebounds against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

His ability to rebound and contribute across multiple areas — despite limited offensive efficiency — shows that Freeny has the tools to take a significant step forward in his development. If given more opportunities, Freeny could seriously give UCLA a massive defensive advantage.

Next Season's Role

Freeny
Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) battle for a rebound during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What made Freeny especially valuable last season was his defense. A key example came against then-No. 9 Nebraska, when he held leading scorer Pryce Sandfort to just nine points — a performance that played a major role in UCLA’s win.

His role next season will be one to watch. Mick Cronin has historically preferred a fast-paced, three-guard lineup. As it stands, the guards expected to make the biggest impact are Freeny, Trent Perry, and Petty. If Freeny is able to prove that he can be a defensive specialist, he will most likely jump Petty in the depth chart.

Freeny
Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, UCLA could also shift toward a more traditional lineup featuring two guards and three forwards. If that happens, Freeny will likely come off the bench — but still play a significant role, potentially around 20 minutes per game. That would be a major increase from the 11.0 minutes he averaged last season.

If Freeny develops offensively, there is a clear path to a starting role. Perry is a perfect example — he began the season on the bench before eventually becoming UCLA’s third-leading scorer. Now it may be unrealistic for Freeny to follow the exact path, but there is certainly nothing holding him back.

Freeny
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Freeny has all the tools to become a key rotational piece for UCLA. His defensive impact as a freshman was already significant. If his offensive game continues to grow, there is little doubt he could become a cornerstone for the Bruins next season.

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Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.