Why UCLA's Perry Will Soar Past Expectations Next Season

With Donovan Dent departing from UCLA this offseason, it can be inferred that Trent Perry will need to step up in a massive way.

After starting on the bench last season, Perry developed into one of the Bruins’ better players. Because of this, it would not be crazy to say he could take another leap — potentially outperforming what his predecessor did last season.

Why This Will Be Difficult

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This is not a knock on Dent in the slightest. Even while learning a completely new system, he still finished third nationally in assists per game. It will be very challenging for Perry to come close to filling those shoes.

Dent’s playstyle is also not easy to replicate. His ability to get to the rim at will, while still being a threat from beyond the arc despite inconsistent numbers, shows that the hole he leaves behind is bigger than most realize .

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It is also important to note that Perry’s production could initially decline without an elite facilitator like Dent by his side. Because of this, Perry will have to reinvent himself and elevate his game beyond what we saw last season. That is much easier said than done.

Why Perry Will Outperform Dent's 2025-26 Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, the argument that Perry could outperform Dent’s production is still valid. It was no secret that Dent struggled early in the season while adjusting to a new system, a new conference, and a higher level of competition.

Perry, on the other hand, will not face those same challenges. He already knows Mick Cronin’s system inside and out after two years in it. On top of that, he has already competed against elite competition, which has accelerated his development.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Considering Perry went from a bench player to one of UCLA’s top contributors in a single season, it is not unrealistic to expect him to take another major step forward — potentially into superstar territory. And if one thing is clear from this offseason, it is that the pieces are now in place around him.

Perry will have more help in the paint, which should create easier assist opportunities, and his supporting cast can knock down shots from beyond the arc. That combination not only boosts his value as a point guard but also opens up opportunities for him to be a more dangerous scorer.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that everything is now in place for Perry to potentially outperform Dent’s 2025-26 season. While that is a tall task, it is well within reach for a player who has already proven he can rise to the moment.