Evaluating What Kind of Offseason UCLA Had

UCLA has made a lot of moves this offseason, but even so, it is still unclear exactly what the Bruins were trying to accomplish.

There are two primary ways to evaluate UCLA’s offseason. For one, the Bruins could have been rebuilding this entire time. Or, they could be reloading and hoping to make another major push next season. Either option is feasible, and there may not be a single true answer.

Did UCLA Rebuild?

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

When looking at the rebuilding angle, it is clear that UCLA has approached things that way in some sense. Looking at UCLA’s transfer class featuring Azavier Robinson, Jaylen Petty , Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic, there is one common theme: they are all fairly young players.

Robinson, Petty, and Jovic were all freshmen last season, and each showed flashes of becoming long-term starters at UCLA. Because of that, the idea that UCLA approached this portal cycle with a rebuilding mindset is definitely not out of the question. But at the same time, that may not necessarily be what UCLA needs right now.

Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) in a NCAA men’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mick Cronin clearly wants to establish a defensive identity in Westwood. If one thing is certain, it is that UCLA accomplished that with the players it brought in. Considering how young many of these additions are, UCLA may have positioned itself to maintain that defensive identity for years to come.

Did UCLA Reload?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On the other hand, there is also a strong argument that UCLA approached this offseason with a reloading mindset. The Bruins reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to UConn, a team that nearly won another national title. Because of that, UCLA may have felt it only needed a little more firepower to become a serious contender.

Looking at the returning core , it is clear that UCLA already had a blueprint for what a successful team should look like. Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. are both expected to become stars next season, and by adding more frontcourt depth into the equation, the Bruins may have set themselves up for a very successful 2026-27 campaign.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The only issue with that approach is that there are still some major oversights in what UCLA ultimately put together. If this truly were a full reloading offseason, UCLA likely would have added either a true center or another proven star player through the portal. While UCLA’s transfer class was solid overall, it failed to fully check both boxes.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA currently sits somewhere in the middle when comparing the two approaches. On one hand, the Bruins have clearly positioned themselves for long-term success over the next few seasons. On the other hand, UCLA also retained enough high-end talent to realistically open the door to a very successful 2026-27 season.