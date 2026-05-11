Why UCLA's Recent Offseason Silence Is Getting Loud

After a hot start to the 2026 offseason, UCLA has made no significant roster moves.

The Bruins’ last major move was landing Azavier Robinson on April 18. Fast forward to today, and it is clear UCLA has not made significant progress with other players, which is concerning considering the Bruins still have two roster spots open heading into next season.

Could UCLA Be Close To Landing a Player?

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The more optimistic angle of this silence is that UCLA might be on the verge of landing a major player. But considering how late we are in the transfer cycle, the Bruins are now fighting for scraps rather than culture-defining players like they were just one month ago. That is becoming increasingly concerning.

With two roster spots still available, UCLA was likely hoping to find a player capable of fixing some of its offensive issues. Right now, the only potential player who really fits that mold is 5-star Allen Graves. Not only could he fit in at center, but he could also help solve some of UCLA’s offensive concerns.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But when looking elsewhere, it becomes clear UCLA does not have many realistic options remaining that truly fit what the roster currently needs. James Nnaji is one of the only true centers still available in this year’s transfer cycle, and he will likely become a hot commodity for multiple teams.

UCLA Is Comfortable With Its Current Roster

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Another way to look at this situation is that Mick Cronin may simply be content with the roster UCLA already has. On paper, there is definitely an argument for that. Not only does UCLA now have the physical frontcourt Cronin has wanted for the past year, but the Bruins also appear to have established a clear identity.

It is obvious that UCLA wants to become a defense-focused team. Considering the additions of Robinson, Filip Jovic, and Sergej Macura this offseason, the Bruins may have already accomplished that goal. Because of this, UCLA may simply be looking for depth pieces now rather than major contributors, which naturally gives the staff more time to evaluate options.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even then, it is somewhat concerning that UCLA has not fully filled its roster. With how NIL has reshaped college basketball, there is also a possibility that the Bruins may simply be running low on available funds. That would obviously be concerning on its face, but it could help explain why UCLA has not been able to make another major move recently.

The bottom line is that UCLA still has a few roster spots left to fill, and the lack of movement over the last month raises legitimate concerns. On the other hand, there is also a real possibility the Bruins already believe they have assembled the roster they want heading into next season.