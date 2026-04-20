How Jaylen Petty Can Avoid Growing Pains Next Season

When evaluating UCLA’s transfer class, it becomes clear that one player stands out as the most impactful offensive addition.

After a strong freshman campaign at Texas Tech, Jaylen Petty entered the transfer portal. He averaged 30.5 minutes per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. That level of production gives UCLA confidence that he can contribute immediately.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Petty showed flashes of high-level scoring ability, recording multiple 20-point performances, including a season-high 24 points against Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While his consistency still needs to improve, that is expected for a player at his stage.

Potiental Detractors

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) and guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There is, however, a natural concern when projecting his transition. Donovan Dent was a 20-point-per-game scorer before arriving at UCLA, yet his scoring numbers dipped as he adjusted to a new system. With Petty entering as a sophomore, it is fair to question whether he will face similar growing pains.

That said, the expectations surrounding Petty are different. Unlike Dent, he is not being asked to carry the offense immediately. Instead, he can settle into his role and play more freely, which should help his development early on.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another potential hurdle is the level of competition, but Petty is coming from a strong environment. Texas Tech finished the season ranked, and the Big 12 is widely considered one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball; however, some may view the conference as weaker than the Big Ten.

Skillset Is Favorable

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His 9.9 points per game last season addressed a clear need for UCLA. Following the departure of Skyy Clark , the Bruins needed a reliable perimeter scorer who can create his own shot — a role Petty is well-suited to fill.

The film shows that Petty is capable of generating offense at all three levels. His ability to create separation in the mid-range and knock down shots from beyond the arc could help him transition more smoothly than past transfers.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In some ways, Petty may benefit from UCLA’s current roster structure. At Texas Tech, he shared the floor with high-usage players, which limited his opportunities. At UCLA, there is a clearer path for him to expand his offensive role.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Petty enters UCLA as a player with something to prove. While adjustments are inevitable, the situation sets him up well to succeed early. If he adapts quickly, he could take a significant step forward — something that has been a challenge for many recent UCLA transfers.