Evaluating Who Will Be UCLA’s Best Player in 2026-27

Considering that UCLA lost both Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent this offseason, there will be a new top player for the Bruins next season.

While the answer to this question could seem fairly obvious, it is important to evaluate each player who could potentially become UCLA’s best player. As we have seen, skill sets can be the make-or-break factor in a team's success. For that reason, we will evaluate what these three players bring to the table.

The Case for Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The early favorite to become UCLA’s best player next season is Trent Perry . Considering he started the season coming off the bench for the Bruins, his growth throughout the year was remarkable. By the end of the season, he had become UCLA’s third-leading scorer.

The only caveat to Perry becoming UCLA’s best player next season is the supporting cast around him. As we saw, he was a very lethal scorer, but many of his opportunities came from Dent's ability to control the floor and create open looks. Next season, Perry will likely carry much of that responsibility himself.

The Case for Dailey Jr.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The player who could truly elevate UCLA to the next level, however, might be Eric Dailey Jr . Not only is Dailey a proven scorer capable of creating his own offense, but he also finished as UCLA’s leading rebounder. Neither of those skill sets necessarily relies on another player's impact, which creates a strong case for Dailey.

If Dailey can become more effective driving to the basket rather than relying on post-up shots, his scoring output could easily lead the Bruins next season. Considering he was projected to be a top-15 small forward in the nation entering last season, we could see Dailey finally meet — or even exceed — those expectations next year.

The Case for Booker

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker is without a doubt the wild card in this conversation. The bottom line is that Booker has all the intangibles to become a very elite player next season. His height, combined with his ability to shoot at a high level, makes him one of UCLA’s most dangerous offensive threats.

Toward the end of last season, Booker began to look like one of UCLA’s best players. In the game against UCF, he recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Not only did Booker show strong offensive ability, but his defense also looked significantly improved. If he continues refining those skills during the offseason, Booker could emerge as UCLA’s best player.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has three players capable of becoming dominant contributors next season. If the Bruins can also add a few key pieces through the transfer portal, they could build one of the most dangerous rosters in the country.

Of course, accomplishing that will be much easier said than done.