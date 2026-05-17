UCLA's Bilodeau Isn't Hiding His Weaknesses Ahead of the NBA Draft

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau is trying to get himself drafted this summer with what he hopes will be a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine, and he knows what he has to work on to make that happen.

Bilodeau’s ability to score, and shoot the ball from three-point range at a high level are what has gotten him any attention at the combine so far. Throughout the first set of shooting challenges earlier in the week, Bilodeau’s numbers were among some of the best of the 73 participants, separating himself from the crowd early on with his elite shooting.

Bilodeau Last Season

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) chase a loose bak during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

At UCLA last season, he led the team in scoring with 17.6 points per contest, while shooting highly efficiently from the floor. He shot 51 percent from the field in total, and a stifling 46 percent from three-point territory. All year long, Bilodeau flexed his muscle from distance, and it may be his only hope of being drafted.

The Bruins haven’t had many talents from last season be involved in much of the draft process up to this point. In fact, Bilodeau is the only player from last season’s roster to be invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) walks off the court defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As of now, most draft projections believe that Bilodeau will be a late second-round pick if he is chosen at all. The reason for this has to do with some of his shortcomings to his game, which he acknowledged he needs to work on in an interview with HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo.

Bilodeau’s Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Getting stronger in the body is a huge part [of it],” Bilodeau said. “My ball handling, the defense, lateral quickness, all those things, shooting off the dribble too, and then also just keep watching film keep improving my IQ and all that.”

If Bilodeau is able to show any improvement in those areas, it could help increase his odds of landing on an NBA team this summer. Bilodeau also shared what skills he thinks have gone under the radar as his game continues to be evaluated.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I would say I think I can learn very quickly,” Bilodeau said. “I can see things and pick things up pretty fast. I feel like I’m always willing to learn, always willing to get better.”

The former Bruins star will look to keep showing off to the scouts and prove that he belongs amongst this year’s group of NBA Draft hopefuls. For a UCLA team that hasn’t gotten much draft attention this offseason, but getting their latest leading scorer into the NBA will be nothing short of a success for the program.