What Trent Perry’s Return Means for UCLA’s 2026-27 Outlook

With Trent Perry re-signing with UCLA, the Bruins’ ceiling for next season has risen considerably.

Entering this offseason, UCLA’s main priority was retaining the core of its roster. With the news that Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker would return, the Bruins only needed Trent Perry to complete that trio. Now that Perry is officially back for next season, it is time to examine the implications of his return.

Offseason Implications

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Throughout this young offseason, we have discussed the importance of having a strong roster on paper. By bringing Perry back, UCLA now has the foundation necessary to be aggressive in the transfer portal. The Bruins appear to be only a few additions away from assembling a truly complete roster.

As things currently stand, UCLA likely needs one guard, one forward, and a center before it can realistically position itself for a deep run next season. While filling those roles is easier said than done, the blueprint is now clearly in place. With Perry returning, UCLA also gains a significant advantage when pursuing players in the portal.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

From a transfer’s perspective , UCLA becomes a much more appealing destination. A player evaluating his options can look at the Bruins’ roster and recognize that joining this team could mean making an immediate impact. With Trent Perry expected to lead the guard position next season, many players may see an opportunity to become part of a competitive lineup right away.

What Perry Brings to the Table

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last season, Perry averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. Considering he began the season coming off the bench before finishing as UCLA’s third-leading scorer, his development offers a glimpse of what he could become now that the team may revolve more around him.

One concern some might have about Perry returning is his facilitation as a primary point guard. However, it is important to remember that Donovan Dent ranked fourth in the nation in assists, which limited Perry’s opportunities to operate as the main playmaker.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Even so, Perry showed flashes of that ability. When Dent went down against Purdue, Perry stepped up with 15 points and 9 assists, proving he can run the offense when needed. That performance helped solidify Perry as the likely starting point guard for UCLA next season.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images