What Trent Perry’s Return Means for UCLA’s 2026-27 Outlook
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With Trent Perry re-signing with UCLA, the Bruins’ ceiling for next season has risen considerably.
Entering this offseason, UCLA’s main priority was retaining the core of its roster. With the news that Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker would return, the Bruins only needed Trent Perry to complete that trio. Now that Perry is officially back for next season, it is time to examine the implications of his return.
Offseason Implications
Throughout this young offseason, we have discussed the importance of having a strong roster on paper. By bringing Perry back, UCLA now has the foundation necessary to be aggressive in the transfer portal. The Bruins appear to be only a few additions away from assembling a truly complete roster.
As things currently stand, UCLA likely needs one guard, one forward, and a center before it can realistically position itself for a deep run next season. While filling those roles is easier said than done, the blueprint is now clearly in place. With Perry returning, UCLA also gains a significant advantage when pursuing players in the portal.
From a transfer’s perspective, UCLA becomes a much more appealing destination. A player evaluating his options can look at the Bruins’ roster and recognize that joining this team could mean making an immediate impact. With Trent Perry expected to lead the guard position next season, many players may see an opportunity to become part of a competitive lineup right away.
What Perry Brings to the Table
Last season, Perry averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. Considering he began the season coming off the bench before finishing as UCLA’s third-leading scorer, his development offers a glimpse of what he could become now that the team may revolve more around him.
One concern some might have about Perry returning is his facilitation as a primary point guard. However, it is important to remember that Donovan Dent ranked fourth in the nation in assists, which limited Perry’s opportunities to operate as the main playmaker.
Even so, Perry showed flashes of that ability. When Dent went down against Purdue, Perry stepped up with 15 points and 9 assists, proving he can run the offense when needed. That performance helped solidify Perry as the likely starting point guard for UCLA next season.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the offseason unfolds. But with Trent Perry back in the blue and gold, UCLA’s ceiling has unquestionably risen as the Bruins look to strengthen their roster through the transfer portal.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.