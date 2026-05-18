UCLA’s Cronin Comments on NIL and Transfer Portal Era

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin has never been the biggest fan of the current era of college athletics. With NIL and the transfer portal running most of the show these days, college basketball is a much different place.

It is worth noting that Cronin is in charge of one of the more lucrative head coaching positions in the entire sport. UCLA has more than enough money to work with year in and year out, and they use those funds to build competitive rosters each season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA Among Most Lucrative Programs

Last season, the Bruins spent millions of dollars on transfers such as Donovan Dent — a former star point guard at New Mexico — and this year, they’ve used their NIL funds to bring in impactful pieces such as Filip Jovic and Jaylen Petty.

Nonetheless, Cronin has never been a fan of this recruiting style. He has often criticized the process, likening it to that of free agency in professional sports. Additionally, Cronin’s hard-nosed coaching style could have a negative effect nowadays, given that players can simply transfer whenever they please once the season concludes.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with The Field of 68 , Cronin explained the changes he’s had to undergo in this new era of college basketball.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cronin’s Thoughts

“In this era, I think you’ve got to search for why you’re coaching,” Cronin said. “Now that I’m a veteran, heading into my 24th year as a head coach, I try to tell guys that tell me how messed up it is at their school — and not just NIL, the budget, the travel, admissions, whatever — every school, every job has challenges. You’re never going to find Camelot, it doesn’t exist. So you’ve got to try to keep perspective about it.”

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“You can’t let the NIL stuff eat you alive,” Cronin added. “It is what it is. When you sat down to play poker, and in the middle of the game, they changed the game. This is my analogy. I got to sit down — obviously at UCLA — with the best hand, the best campus, best tradition, best weather, best school, all that stuff. You’ve got two choices, play the new game, or get up and leave, quit playing.”

Cronin and his staff will continue to adapt to this new era of college basketball as the Bruins look to turn things around in the 2026-27 season after a disappointing, frustrating season last year.