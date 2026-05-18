UCLA’s Cronin Comments on NIL and Transfer Portal Era
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UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin has never been the biggest fan of the current era of college athletics. With NIL and the transfer portal running most of the show these days, college basketball is a much different place.
It is worth noting that Cronin is in charge of one of the more lucrative head coaching positions in the entire sport. UCLA has more than enough money to work with year in and year out, and they use those funds to build competitive rosters each season.
UCLA Among Most Lucrative Programs
Last season, the Bruins spent millions of dollars on transfers such as Donovan Dent — a former star point guard at New Mexico — and this year, they’ve used their NIL funds to bring in impactful pieces such as Filip Jovic and Jaylen Petty.
Nonetheless, Cronin has never been a fan of this recruiting style. He has often criticized the process, likening it to that of free agency in professional sports. Additionally, Cronin’s hard-nosed coaching style could have a negative effect nowadays, given that players can simply transfer whenever they please once the season concludes.
In a recent interview with The Field of 68, Cronin explained the changes he’s had to undergo in this new era of college basketball.
Cronin’s Thoughts
“In this era, I think you’ve got to search for why you’re coaching,” Cronin said. “Now that I’m a veteran, heading into my 24th year as a head coach, I try to tell guys that tell me how messed up it is at their school — and not just NIL, the budget, the travel, admissions, whatever — every school, every job has challenges. You’re never going to find Camelot, it doesn’t exist. So you’ve got to try to keep perspective about it.”
“You can’t let the NIL stuff eat you alive,” Cronin added. “It is what it is. When you sat down to play poker, and in the middle of the game, they changed the game. This is my analogy. I got to sit down — obviously at UCLA — with the best hand, the best campus, best tradition, best weather, best school, all that stuff. You’ve got two choices, play the new game, or get up and leave, quit playing.”
Cronin and his staff will continue to adapt to this new era of college basketball as the Bruins look to turn things around in the 2026-27 season after a disappointing, frustrating season last year.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.