Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in UCLA History

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night with the first round. Each prospect dreams of being a top pick, but only 32 get that honor every season.

UCLA might not have a potential first-rounder this year, but the Bruins have produced their fair share of them throughout program history.

2024: DE Laiatu Latu (15th Overall)

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) runs after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Latu spent two seasons at UCLA after transferring from Washington. Although he wasn't an immediate starter, he made an immediate impact as a pass-rusher, tallying 12.5 TFLs and 10.5 sacks in his first season. As if that wasn't impressive enough, he topped it the next season, leading the PAC-12 with 13 sacks and becoming the first UCLA player to win the Lombardi Award.

That made him an intriguing prospect as one of the top pass-rushers in the 2024 Draft, where he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. He's appeared in 33 games in the NFL with 17 starts, 12.5 sacks, 17 TFLs, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

2018: QB Josh Rosen (10th Overall) and OT Kolton Miller (15th overall)

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen tries to escape a tackle from Rams linebacker Cory Littleton during a game at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 23. Cardinals Rams | David Wallace/The Republic

Rosen was considered a top QB prospect in a deep group in the 2018 NFL Draft, which included Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, and more. He got there after starting for three seasons at UCLA, where he routinely challenged and set program passing yards records. Yet he bounced around the league and lasted only four years in the pros.

Meanwhile, Miller became an appealing prospect because of his 6-foot-8 frame and versatility after starting at both left and right tackle at UCLA. He's now been a starter for the Raiders for the last eight seasons.

2017: DE Takkarist (Takk) McKinley (26th Overall)

Browns defensive end Takk McKinley missed three weeks of training camp because of undisclosed personal reasons. Browns 10 | Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

McKinley worked his way into a first-round pick as one of the nation's leaders in TFLs and sacks while becoming a First Team All-PAC-12 player as a senior. He was one of the top UCLA defensive linemen of that era, and the Atlanta Falcons took a shot on him in the Draft. McKinley's best season came in Year 2 in Atlanta, amassing seven sacks and 22 tackles. He last played in the NFL in 2024 with the New York Jets.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark (95) celebrates with defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2016: DT Kenny Clark (27th Overall)

Clark was also one of the top UCLA defensive linemen of that era. As a senior, he was top-25 in the PAC-12 in tackles and top-10 in sacks while appearing on watch lists for several national awards and becoming an All-PAC-12 and All-America player. He spent nine years with the Green Bay Packers, making three Pro Bowls before being a key piece of the Micah Parsons trade with the Cowboys just before last season.

2014: LB Anthony Barr (9th Overall)

Oct 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) recovers a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Barr moved from running back to linebacker while at UCLA, and the rest is history. He became one of the best UCLA defensive players of all time, earning a first-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings. He became one of the leaders of the Vikings' defense for nine seasons.

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Datone Jones (95) celebrate after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 40-32. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2013: DE Datone Jones (26th Overall)

Jones had two standout seasons at UCLA after returning from a broken foot. The Green Bay Packers selected him in the first round in 2013, but he was never more than a rotational player before going to other teams. He last played in the NFL in 2020.

2006: TE Marcedes Lewis (28th Overall)

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UCLA developed one of the truly underrated great tight ends in the NFL. Lewis is the only Mackey Award (top tight end) winner in program history and ranks second in touchdown catches by a Bruin. The Jaguars drafted him 28th overall, and he made over 400 catches in a 20-year pro career.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis (84) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

2002: LB Robert Thomas (31st Overall)

The 2001 PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year was the second-to-last pick in the first round in 2002 after a senior season with over 100 tackles. He started 20 games for the St. Louis Rams and lasted seven seasons.

2001: WR Freddie Mitchell (25th Overall)

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles receiver Freddie Mitchell (84) is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi (54) and Roman Phifer (95) during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots won the game 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

Mitchell was one of the core members of "The Birds," UCLA's receiving corps in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He had over 2,000 receiving yards during his career as a Bruin and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award during his final season. Mitchell was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he became one of Donovan McNabb's top targets and went to the Super Bowl.

Aug 28, 2002; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Cade McNown during the game against the San Diego Chargers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 27-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1999: QB Cade McNown (12th Overall)

McNown became one of the top UCLA quarterbacks of all time, setting single-season records for passing yards, touchdown passes, and total offense as a senior. He was a First Team All-American and a Heisman Trophy finalist for a team that reached the Rose Bowl. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears and only lasted two seasons in the NFL.

1996: OT Jonathan Ogden (4th Overall)

Aug 3, 2013; Canton, OH, USA; Jonathan Ogden gives his induction speech at the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ogden is one of the most decorated players in UCLA history as a multi-year All-American and four-year starter. His number was retired by the Bruins, and he continued his dominance as one of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history, spending his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 12, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins athletic director Dan Guerrero (left), Cade McNown (center), and Tournament of Roses president Jeff Throop (right) at a press conference to announce the $152 million Rose Bowl renovation at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1995: WR JJ Stokes (10th Overall)

Stokes set career records in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches at UCLA. He was one of the most accomplished offensive players in program history and was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. He played nine seasons in the NFL after being selected 10th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 1995.

1994: LB Jamir Miller (10th Overall)

Dec 8, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jamir Miller (95) in action the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith-Imagn Images | James D. Smith-Imagn Images

The First Team All-American entered the NFL Draft after three seasons at UCLA with 23.5 sacks. He was the first Cleveland Browns player to be selected to the Pro Bowl since the franchise returned to the NFL, but had to retire after a 2002 Achilles injury.

Sep 22, 1990; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins quarterback Tommy Maddox (8) throwing the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1992: QB Tommy Maddox (25th Overall)

Maddox threw for over 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns in two seasons as UCLA's starting quarterback. The Denver Broncos selected him 25th overall, and he spent the next 14 years bouncing around the NFL and the original XFL.

Sep 22, 1990; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins quarterback Tommy Maddox (8) in action against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

He was an XFL champion and league MVP in 2001 and returned to the NFL to win the 2002 Comeback Player of the Year and Super Bowl XL (2005-06) as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger.

Oct 2, 1994; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Tommy Maddox (8) in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

1991: DB Eric Turner (2nd Overall)

Turner finished his UCLA career among the program's leaders in tackles and interceptions, becoming an elite NFL prospect. He's the highest drafted defensive back in NFL history and finished his NFL career with nearly 800 tackles and 30 interceptions.

1989: Troy Aikman (1st Overall)

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Television commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Possibly the most well-known Bruin NFL player of all time. Aikman was a key draft pick during the buildup of the 1990s Dallas Cowboys dynasty after winning 20 games in two years at UCLA. He's now a three-time Super Bowl champion, NFL and UCLA Hall of Famer, and well-known TV commentator.

Oct 22, 1989; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams running back Gaston Green (44) in action against New Orleans Saints safety Dave Waymer (44) at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

1988: RB Gaston Green (14th Overall)

Green ran for 3.731 yards and left Los Angeles as UCLA's all-time leading rusher. He set a record with 266 yards in the 1986 Freedom Bowl and then spent six years in the NFL with three teams.

1986: WR Mike Sherrard (18th Overall)

Sep 13, 1992; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers receiver Mike Sherrard (88) in action against Buffalo Bills defensive back Kirby Jackson (47) at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Sherrard had over 1,700 yards and scored seven touchdowns over three seasons at UCLA and was selected 18th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1986. He finished his NFL career with 3,931 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine seasons with four teams.

Jan 4, 1986; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns defensive back Don Rogers (20) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins won 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

1984: DB Don Rogers (18th Overall)

Rogers was one of the top UCLA and PAC-10 defenders in the early 1980s. He was part of two Rose Bowl teams and recorded over 400 career tackles, putting him among the best in program history. The highlight of his career was an interception of Dan Marino in the playoffs.

1982: OT Luis Sharpe (16th Overall)

Oct 30, 1983; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals tackle Luis Sharpe (67) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Herb Weitman-Imagn Images | Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

Sharpe was another of UCLA's best linemen. He was a three-year starter for the Bruins and spent 13 years in the NFL with the Cardinals in St. Louis and Phoenix.

Jan 3, 1987; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Jets running back Freeman McNeil (24) on the sideline against the Cleveland Browns during the 1986 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Cleveland Stadium. The Browns won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

1981: RB Freeman McNeil (3rd Overall) and DB Kenny Easley (4th Overall)

The Bruins went back-to-back in the 1981 NFL Draft. McNeil went off the board first to the New York Jets after running for over 3,00 yards during his career at UCLA, followed by Easley, who set plenty of program records in the secondary, to the Seahawks. Both made massive impacts on the league, as Easley became one of the best Seahawks of all time, and McNeil not only excelled on the field but also became the catalyst for the free-agent system.

1979: DT Manu Tuiasosopo (18th Overall) and LB Jerry Robinson (21st Overall)

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jerry Robinson poses on the silver carpet at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tuiasosopo was a three-time all-conference player at UCLA and ranks among the top 20 UCLA players in tackles and sacks for his career. He won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in the 1980s and is a member of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Robinson was a decorated college football player and eventual College Football Hall of Fame inductee, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL and was a two-time All-Pro and finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Aug 30, 1990; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Jets running back Freeman McNeil (24) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a pre-season game at Tampa Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1974: DT Bill Sandifer (10th Overall) and Fred McNeill (17th Overall)

Sandifer spent five years with the 49ers and the Seahawks, while McNeill played in two Super Bowls, blocking a punt, and is considered the first person with a living diagnosis of CTE.

1967: RB Mel Farr (7th Overall)

Oct 5, 1969; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Lions running back Mel Farr (24) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Farr was part of the 1965-66 team that upset No.1 Michigan State in the Rose Bowl, helping propel him to a First-Team All-America season and an early NFL Draft selection. He was eventually inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame. In the NFL, Farr and teammate Lem Barney were both Rookies of the Year after their best NFL season in 1967.

Nov 27, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Billy Kilmer, a quarterback on the New Orleans Saints team of 1967, is honored with other members of the team in a pregame ceremony before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

1961: DB Jimmy Johnson (6th Overall) and QB Billy Kilmer (11th Overall)

Johnson was one of the early UCLA NFL success stories. After being a track and football star for the Bruins, he spent 15 years in the NFL, becoming a member of the 1970s All-Decade Team and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Kilmer played both football and basketball at UCLA and was a Heisman finalist before becoming the quarterback who lost to the undefeated Miami Dolphins in the Super Bowl.

1953: C Donn Moomaw (9th Overall)

Oct 11, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moomaw was a College Football Hall of Famer as a center and a linebacker. He was the first two-time All-American in UCLA history. Despite being drafted in the first round of the 1953 NFL Draft, he opted to play in the Canadian Football League to avoid playing on Sundays.

Jan 14, 1973; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback (17) Billy Kilmer in action against the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Miami defeated Washington 14-7 and the Dolphins completed their perfect season. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

1947: RB Cal Rossi (4th Overall) and QB Ernie Case (6th Overall)

Rossi was UCLA's third-leading rusher when he left the school and became the first player ever selected twice in the NFL Draft. He was mistakenly drafted in 1946 when he was ineligible and returned to the NFL the next season. Case led UCLA to its first undefeated season and had an uneventful career with the Baltimore Colts.