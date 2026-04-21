Ranking the Best UCLA Players in NFL History

With the NFL Draft approaching, it is worth looking at UCLA players who have found success at the next level.

Program history is often an underrated factor when evaluating prospects. Certain schools have built reputations for producing elite talent at specific positions — for example, Ohio State at wide receiver. But when looking at UCLA, it is clear the program has produced high-level talent across multiple positions.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bruins in NFL Today

Laiatu Latu | DE

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) during halftime against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the most recent examples is Laiatu Latu, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He made an immediate impact at the professional level, recording 43 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his early career, establishing himself as a premier defensive presence.

Carson Schwesinger | MLB

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger (LB25) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another rising name is Carson Schwesinger , who was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He followed that up with a standout rookie season, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after posting 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. His early success has only strengthened UCLA’s reputation for developing defensive talent.

Zach Charbonnet | RB

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) carries the ball just into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At the skill positions, Zach Charbonnet has also made an impact. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, he emerged as a key contributor, rushing for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry during Seattle’s Super Bowl run.

Historical Bruins

Troy Aikman | QB

Nov 12, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman (8) in action against the Stanford Cardinal at the Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Stanford 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Looking back historically, Troy Aikman stands out as one of UCLA’s most accomplished alumni. After winning the Davey O’Brien Award in college, Aikman went on to win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and threw for 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns in his NFL career. He remains one of the defining figures in UCLA football history.

Unknown date 1994; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins tackle Jonathan Ogden (79) during the 1994 season. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Another legendary Bruin is Jonathan Ogden, who was selected fourth overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. During his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Ogden earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl title and was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kenny Easley | DB

Spry Tennessee running back Frank Foxx (24) picks up some big yardages on a return as UCLA teammates Kenny Easley (5) and Don Hopwood (96) give chase. But the Vols fall 13-0 to UCLA before an opening record crowd of 85,897 at Neyland Stadium Sept. 16, 1978. 78then09 022 | Frank Empson / The Tennessean

Defensively, Kenny Easley is often regarded as one of UCLA’s greatest players. Drafted fourth overall in 1981, Easley became a dominant force for the Seattle Seahawks, earning five Pro Bowl selections and winning the 1984 AP Defensive Player of the Year award after recording 10 interceptions and two pick-sixes.

The bottom line is that UCLA has a long history of producing NFL talent at every position. As the next draft approaches, that legacy continues to shape how scouts evaluate the Bruins’ latest prospects.