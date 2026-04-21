Ranking the Best UCLA Players in NFL History
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With the NFL Draft approaching, it is worth looking at UCLA players who have found success at the next level.
Program history is often an underrated factor when evaluating prospects. Certain schools have built reputations for producing elite talent at specific positions — for example, Ohio State at wide receiver. But when looking at UCLA, it is clear the program has produced high-level talent across multiple positions.
Bruins in NFL Today
Laiatu Latu | DE
One of the most recent examples is Laiatu Latu, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He made an immediate impact at the professional level, recording 43 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his early career, establishing himself as a premier defensive presence.
Carson Schwesinger | MLB
Another rising name is Carson Schwesinger, who was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He followed that up with a standout rookie season, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after posting 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. His early success has only strengthened UCLA’s reputation for developing defensive talent.
Zach Charbonnet | RB
At the skill positions, Zach Charbonnet has also made an impact. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, he emerged as a key contributor, rushing for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry during Seattle’s Super Bowl run.
Historical Bruins
Troy Aikman | QB
Looking back historically, Troy Aikman stands out as one of UCLA’s most accomplished alumni. After winning the Davey O’Brien Award in college, Aikman went on to win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and threw for 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns in his NFL career. He remains one of the defining figures in UCLA football history.
Another legendary Bruin is Jonathan Ogden, who was selected fourth overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. During his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Ogden earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl title and was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Kenny Easley | DB
Defensively, Kenny Easley is often regarded as one of UCLA’s greatest players. Drafted fourth overall in 1981, Easley became a dominant force for the Seattle Seahawks, earning five Pro Bowl selections and winning the 1984 AP Defensive Player of the Year award after recording 10 interceptions and two pick-sixes.
The bottom line is that UCLA has a long history of producing NFL talent at every position. As the next draft approaches, that legacy continues to shape how scouts evaluate the Bruins’ latest prospects.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.