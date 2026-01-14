Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Minnesota

The Bruins are looking to extend their winning streak to 10 against a decent Minnesota team.

Entering this matchup, the Bruins have a 73.5% chance of winning. While at first glance these odds look good, the Bruins have gotten used to entering games as outright favorites. This just means the Bruins need to be extra careful and cannot let mistakes add up.

Number You Need to Know

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to an official during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins' largest strength this season has been their great offense, averaging 87.1 points per game, while shooting a very good 51% from the field. UCLA is also shooting 37.5% from the arc with Gianna Kneepkens leading the way, shooting an impeccable 47.5% from the three.

Defensively the Bruins are not quite where they want to be, giving up 56.6 points per game. While good, the stats of the last few national champions says otherwise, as most of them have finished at No. 1 in defense. Meaning the Bruins have a little ways to go until they are at that level.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other hand the Gopher have been a very good team this season. While their 12-4 record doesn't show it, their per game averages have been amoung the best. Offensively they are scoring 76.2 points per game on 44% shooting. Not bad , but has seriously held them back this season.

Minnesota has been the gold standard this season defensively. On the year they are giving up just 51.8 points per game, which has them tied at first in the nation alongside No. 1 UCONN. Still the Bruins offense could prove to overpower them, with how much talent is on this team.

Keys to the Game

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Scoring in the paint needs to be an emphasis for the Bruins, which could prove to be a difficult task. While Lauren Betts is amoung the best in the nation, she will have to face-off against 6-foot-5, Sophie Hart, who has the physicals to give the Bruins a real challenge.

Her physicality has led them to be the No. 1 defense in the nation; if the Bruins are able to overwhelm her, this comes crashing down. By the second-quarter the Gophers should be sending more help in the paint, thus allowing Gianna Kneepkens or Gabriela Jaquez to take advantage on the perimeter.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins should get a real taste of what a great defense looks like. While Minnesota is not ranked, they have proven to be a very tough team, who could have UCLA on the ropes, if the Bruins are not careful.

