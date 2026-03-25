Examining Donovan Dent’s 2025–26 Production With UCLA

Donovan Dent was one of the most prominent and high-profile Bruins of the 2025-26 season, but how did he perform when everything was said and done?

As in many professions, there is a performance review. While this is not an official review for Dent, it is a deep breakdown of how he played this season. There were highs and definitely some lows. Even so, Dent still had a strong season.

The Highs

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The highlights of Dent’s season included eight 20-point games, which came against Eastern Washington, Arizona State , Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, and USC. However, his best performance came against USC in February, when he scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while shooting 5-for-6 from three-point range and 10-for-16 from the field.

In his final 10 games of the season, Dent played exceptionally well, recording 93 assists to just eight turnovers. That stretch helped UCLA become one of the more dangerous teams entering March. However, the Bruins ultimately could not capitalize when it mattered most.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball past UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

To finish the season, Dent was UCLA’s second-leading scorer , averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, which ranked fourth in the nation in assists. While his numbers dipped from his time at New Mexico, he still put together a very solid season.

The Lows

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The low points of Dent’s season are harder to evaluate. He had eight single-digit scoring games, including a zero-point performance against Penn State in which he played 29 minutes. Outings like that left some questioning whether Dent was the right choice to lead the backcourt.

Although Dent improved his ball security, he still averaged 1.8 turnovers per game. That was a major improvement from his final season at New Mexico, when he averaged 3.1 turnovers per game. Even so, his occasional carelessness with the ball contributed to some of UCLA’s struggles.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In his final season at New Mexico, Dent shot 40% from three-point range. UCLA expected similar shooting, but he finished the season shooting just 25.4% from beyond the arc. At one point, his three-point percentage even dipped into the single digits.

His free-throw shooting also declined. Dent shot 65.6% from the line, the lowest mark of his four-year college career. Those shooting struggles sometimes created uncertainty when he stepped to the free-throw line and cost UCLA valuable points.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) brings the ball up court against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Overall, Dent did not have a bad season. Considering the challenges of transferring into a high-profile program, he performed well. Adjusting to a new system is never easy, especially after spending three seasons at the same school.

The final verdict on Dent’s 2025-26 season is positive. When he was playing well, UCLA often dominated games. However, his inconsistency occasionally made him difficult to rely on in critical moments. Even so, Dent delivered a strong season for the Bruins.