UCLA Faced With Tough Decision When Clark Returns From Injury

The UCLA Bruins have a good problem on their hands with Trent Perry’s recent breakout, and Mick Cronin will have a tough decision to make rather soon.

On the season, Perry is averaging 11.6 points per game, a serious jump from his mark of 3.7 points per contest last season. He’s also averaging 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

UCLA has had an up-and-down season this year, but Perry’s vast improvement has been a bright spot for the Bruins in 2026.

Perry has stepped it up in recent weeks in light of Skyy Clark’s absence, who has been out with an injury. Clark is averaging over 13 points per game this season as one of the Bruins’ top scorers, luckily for them, Perry has done a nice job filling his spot.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Since the injury

Since Clark’s injury, Perry is averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from three-point range. His production of late has helped the Bruins improve to 14-7 on the season, and 6-3 in Big Ten play. The Bruins are also winners of four of their last five games, including a 69-67 upset over #4 Purdue.

Perry’s performance of late leaves the Bruins with a tough decision once Clark returns from his injury. The Bruins have played well with Perry in the lineup, and his jump in production looks to be sustainable going forward.

Perry was asked on the Bruin Insider Show about his recent uptick in production, and how it has helped the team overcome some of its struggles.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) chases down a loose ball in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I’ve lowkey been ready since last year,” Perry said. “Just been ready to get my opportunity. It’s unfortunate that Skyy’s out, but the opportunity was there to fill in that role, and I feel like I’m doing pretty well.”

Despite being out, Perry says that Clark has still made his presence felt in the locker room for the team as a support system of sorts.

“I’ve known Skyy for years,” Perry said. “We always have a lot of talks on and off the court. Just having his support, and inside stuff of what he sees from the outside, it really helps me to translate it in the game.”

Perry will look to continue his strong play throughout the rest of the season as he has blossomed into a top scoring option for UCLA this season.

