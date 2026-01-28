Solid Week Jumps UCLA in Latest ESPN Bracketology

The UCLA Bruins have played much better of late, and that’s reflected in the latest bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

In the latest update, the Bruins are now projected to be a 10 seed in the South region, a spot above their previous projection as an 11 seed.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Bruins in regards to their tournament projections. At the start of the season, UCLA was projected as a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They remained that way until December, when they cratered to a 10 seed projection following some tough losses early in the season.

From there, they’ve fluctuated quite heavily, peaking as high as a projected 8 seed throughout December, before falling to a season-low 12 seed projection after the first handful of conference games. The Bruins then found themselves on the bubble, being named a first four out team for two weeks earlier this month.

Large and at-large

Recently, their improved play has put them back in the at-large picture. After an embarrassing double-digit loss to Ohio State on the road, the Bruins have picked up two impressive wins since, including a 69-67 upset over #4 Purdue.

UCLA is now 14-7, and 6-3 in Big Ten play. A big reason for their improvement has been the play of Donovan Dent. Last season at New Mexico, Dent averaged over 20 points per game. This season he’s averaging just 12.9 points per contest, on career-lows from the field (43 percent), and from three (20 percent). The five-star transfer from New Mexico has struggled for the majority of the season finding his footing, but he has looked more like his usual self lately.

After going scoreless in 29 minutes against Penn State, Dent has scored 13 or more in each of the team’s last three games, including 23-point, 13-assist double-double in the upset win over Purdue.

Filling a critical void

Additionally, the Bruins have been able to withstand being without Skyy Clark for the last several weeks, who has been out with an injury. Clark is averaging over 13 points per game this season as one of UCLA’s top options in the offense, leaving quite the hole with his absence.

In his spot, backup guard Trent Perry has stepped up to fill the void left behind by Clark. Perry has averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from three-point range since Clark went down.

