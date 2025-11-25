UCLA Faces USC Rivalry Game With Mounting Injury Crisis
The Bruins enter Saturday's crosstown showdown against No. 19 USC with their starting quarterback uncertain and multiple defensive starters sidelined. Interim coach Tim Skipper's debut rivalry game could be defined more by who's unavailable than who suits up at the Coliseum.
Iamaleava's Status Remains Uncertain
Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava's availability for the USC rivalry game hangs in the balance after suffering neck spasms during Saturday's 48-14 loss to Washington. The injury occurred in the third quarter when Iamaleava was sacked awkwardly and couldn't return to action.
"Nico had some neck spasm stuff happen, just kind of got tackled funny and didn't calm down enough for him to get back in the game. And right now we are still kind of waiting. He's doing all his rehab stuff today. And we'll see where he is. I guess the best way to put it right now is he's day-to-day," Skipper told reporters Monday, according to Tracy McDannald of On3.
The timing couldn't be worse for UCLA. Iamaleava previously missed the Ohio State game with a concussion, and now the Bruins face their toughest opponent without knowing who'll be taking snaps. If Iamaleava can't go, backup Luke Duncan will face USC's aggressive defense in college football's biggest pressure cooker.
Defensive Injuries Pile Up
The injury crisis extends far beyond the quarterback. Defensive back Rod Pleasant underwent shoulder surgery on Monday and will definitely miss the rivalry finale. Skipper revealed Pleasant's warrior mentality, stating, "He's actually been playing through a lot of pain throughout the year, and it finally got to the point where we needed to have the surgery".
Hudson Habermill remains in concussion protocol with no timeline for clearance. Jack Peterson is nursing a high ankle sprain, while Rico Flores suffered a calf injury against Washington. All four defensive contributors are either out or questionable for the game.
Final Game Carries Extra Weight
Saturday represents UCLA's season finale since the Bruins aren't bowl-eligible at 3-8. It also likely marks Skipper's final game as interim head coach before UCLA hires a permanent replacement. The veteran coach holds a 3-5 record since taking over after Week 4, showing steady improvement despite inheriting a 0-4 team.
ESPN gives UCLA just a 6% chance of beating USC, which enters at 8-3 and is fighting for College Football Playoff positioning. The Trojans boast one of the Big Ten's most explosive offenses, averaging over 30 points per game.
With mounting injuries and long odds, Saturday's rivalry game could get ugly fast for the Bruins. But pride matters in rivalry games, and Skipper's crew has shown resilience throughout this challenging season. Don't expect UCLA to roll over, even if they're severely undermanned.
