UCLA Falls Again in FPI Following Ohio State Shellacking
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) captured a semblance of hope during their three-game win streak against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland, but clashes against the nation's top two teams since completely derailed an improbable turnaround.
The Bruins' 48-10 blowout loss to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday officially closed the door on what was an already impossible goal of reaching six wins after a 0-4 start. But what won't be forgotten among UCLA fans is that three-week stretch where their Bruins truly showed off their potential.
In that time, the Bruins reached heights of the 64th-ranked team in college football on ESPN's football power index (FPI) after reaching a low of 93rd three weeks into the season after a rock-bottom loss to New Mexico.
Following the loss in Columbus on Saturday, UCLA is started to round out their spot as the season ends. ESPN's updated index has the ranked 71st in the country, which is three spots down from where it was entering the clash.
The Bruins are just behind Michigan State (70) despite demolishing them, 38-13, over a month ago.
Some Takeaways From UCLA's Loss to Ohio State
1. Luke Duncan was... not that bad
Saturday night primetime on national television and in the defending champion's stadium -- what a way to make your first career collegiate start, right?
Well, odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan wasn't half bad.
The first handful of possessions weren't all that great, admittedly -- Ohio State's stadium pulse rating is among the top in EA Sports College Football 26 for a reason -- but once the redshirt sophomore shook off the clock management woes, he did fine.
As you watched the game, you could progressively see Duncan become more comfortable and decisive in the pocket. He finished the game with a 140.2 passer rating and momentum to build off the rest of the season. Considering the severity of Iamaleava's concussion, Duncan may be starting the last two games.
2. What could have been with UCLA's defense
It's been a common talking point during the second half of this season, but UCLA's defense is continually improving each week.
Despite the gaudy scoring numbers against Indiana and Ohio State, the Bruins have been competing at levels they hadn't reached during the early season defensively. You almost have to wonder where UCLA would be if its defense was competing with this sort of intensity all season.
They would undoubtedly be in a better position around this time of the year, maybe still within reach of attaining bowl eligibility.
3. Brace yourselves for Saturday
Now that this game is behind us, the Bruins have just one home game remaining, and it may be bigger than we all think.
With the looming conversations around UCLA moving its home games to SoFi Stadium, Saturday's Rose Bowl clash could be the last we see the Bruins playing regular season games in Pasadena.
Adding to that, who knows if Nico Iamaleava is going to return next year? The redshirt sophomore detailed coming into the season that he wanted to enter his name into the NFL draft after the season, but given the year he had, there is a pretty good chance he returns.
Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl. Say what you want about UCLA's season, but Skipper did everything he could with everything he had, and then some. The two-time interim coach will undoubtedly be a head coach somewhere, but we're just not too sure it'll be with the Bruins.
