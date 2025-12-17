UCLA Targeting Division II Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Although the 2026 transfer portal window doesn't officially open until January, several players across the country have already announced their intention to enter the portal now that the 2025 regular season has concluded.

One of those players is a transfer wide receiver from Western Florida, whom UCLA and new head coach Bob Chesney have reportedly been targeting.

UCLA Pursuing Western Florida Transfer Wideout

On Dec. 3, Corey Scott, a redshirt sophomore Western Florida wide receiver, entered the transfer portal. Since entering, Scott has already received interest from numerous Division I programs, including UCLA.

Thankful for all the opportunities so far! #blessed pic.twitter.com/GDBQSleOCN — Corey Scott (@corey3scott) December 7, 2025

While it's unclear whether the Bruins have officially extended an offer to Scott, the wide receiver posted a graphic on X showing schools that had given him "opportunities" so far, and the Bruins were included on it.

Although that could mean a variety of things, it indicates that UCLA has at the very least reached out to and contacted the transfer wideout.

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Regardless of whether Scott has received an offer from UCLA yet, he's certainly a player worth pursuing for the Bruins. The Jacksonville, Florida, native was a prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, and after receiving little Division I interest coming out of Episcopal High School, he committed to Western Florida.

After redshirting his freshman season with Western Florida, he had a breakout year in 2024, recording 34 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His redshirt sophomore season in 2025 was even more impressive as he established himself as one of the top Division II wide receivers in the country, hauling in 63 catches for 1,018 yards and four touchdowns. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Scott doesn't yet have a transfer ranking from Rivals or 247Sports, and although he's only played at the Division II level, his production in the 2025 season is hard to ignore.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA's passing attack was weak in 2025, with the Bruins' most productive receiver ending the season with 535 yards. To compete in the Big Ten next year, Chesney will need to add more weapons to the offense, and landing Scott out of the portal would be a great move.

If the Bruins ultimately decide to pursue Scott, they will likely face competition from several Power Four programs, as Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan State have already extended offers to the transfer wideout.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Chesney and the Bruins decide to make a push for the portal wide receiver, but he's a talented player who would be able to make an immediate impact on UCLA's offense in 2026.

