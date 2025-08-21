Fall Camp Fueled Nico Iamaleava's Quick UCLA Adjustment
UCLA's two-week stay in Costa Mesa, CA, to kick off fall training camp gave the team loads of internal resources. From bonding to focus, DeShaun Foster's planned trip was a success, but it was also huge for star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
"That fall camp was huge for me," Iamaleava said during a sit-down with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth for the B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp. "It definitely helped my comfort level in the offense and just taking more control of the offense. Yeah, that fall camp was a really big thing for me."
One thing that came to Foster's surprise during camp, when it comes to Iamaleava, is the redshirt sophomore's leadership.
Iamaleava Reminds Foster of Julius Peppers
Foster is still learning more about star quarterback Nico Iamaleava through three weeks of training camp. One thing that's stood out thus far? His leadership, and it reminds Foster of an NFL legend and former Carolina Panthers teammate.
"He's just a leader," Foster said to Adamson and Roth. "I've been around Julius Peppers, and he's 6-7, but you can tell he might not want to be that size. But he just has a personality and people just gravitate to him and Nico is the same way.
"He just gets his team ready to go. You can see he's inserting his leadership each day. That last practice, he was chirping up the defense a little bit. It was fun just to see his personality come out. He's a competitor and I just can't wait to see him in live action."
Going into the 2025 season, Nico is hard to miss. He's one of the most talked-about names in the sport and the microscope will only grow larger when he takes the field for the first time against Utah on Aug. 30.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.