Foster: This Position Group Has Improved Most in UCLA Camp
Fall camp, ahead of the college football season, is where iron sharpens iron and teams both solidify their starters and find gems on the way. For DeShaun Foster and UCLA, one specific position group is improving the most and benefiting from a new offensive scheme.
Following the departure of Miliki Matavao, the tight end position left much to be desired ahead of the season. Hudson Habermehl is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season, Jack Pedersen backed up Matavao and will be stepping into a bigger role, and Jake Renda transferred in from Pitt and projects to be good enough to start.
During Wednesday's media availability, Foster lauded the group for its improvement through two weeks in Costa Mesa.
"I would say, probably the tight ends," he said when asked which group has grown the most. "Just having Huddy back and Renda and some guys that are new that weren't here in spring. Jack's doing a great job and my true freshmen are playing well, too.
From losing and acquiring players in the transfer portal, revamping the staff by hiring Tino Sunseri and letting Eric Bieniemy walk, to installing a brand new scheme, Foster is excited about what's to come.
One of the position groups the second-year head coach is certain will be impacted positively by all these changes is the tight ends. Foster credits Sunseri's new "everything" offense as one of the reasons the position group is going to flourish.
"I think Moliki had a really good year last season," Foster said. "I just think that we're going to use the tight end any way that we can. But we're just excited about this being a full offense and not just a one-dimensional thing, you know? Just being a full offense that can run the ball and stretch the field."
UCLA's Tight End Depth
The Bruins' tight end group is filled with staunch returners and a key transfer, making the position relatively dynamic. Here are the key players in the depth chart:
Hudson Habermehl, #81, Redshirt Senior, 6'7", 245 lbs.
Habermehl is projected to be the Bruins' starting tight end, and is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. However, Foster revealed at Big Ten Media Days that the redshirt senior tight end has been a full-go all offseason.
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
Jack Pedersen, #28, Redshirt Junior, 6'5", 240 lbs.
Pedersen backed up Moliko Matavao last season, who was drafted with the 248th overall pick in round seven of the 2025 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints. Pedersen finished last season with 12 receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Jake Renda, #88, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 245 lbs.
Renda comes to Westwood by way of Pitt, and I think he can be as good as a starting tight end for the Bruins by the end of the season. Renda could end up being important should injury riddle through the position again this year.
