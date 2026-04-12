Bruins Fans Already Eyeing a Bright Future

The Bruins were able to live up to their potential, and after a few scares on the way, win a national title in the March Madness tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game of total domination, befitting of the seniors' final games with UCLA.

However, time does not slow down because of a championship win, and the off-season is in full swing as the Bruins have started looking towards next year and their hopes to repeat, bringing in new players through the transfer portal already.

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins women’s basketball players Angela Dugalic, holds the National Championship trophy, and Gianna Kneepkens pose with Chuck the Condor as they were honored during a time out at the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So now is a good time for UCLA fans to reflect on the season and what it means for the team going forward, which revolves around two main beliefs: there is a new bar to hit, and UCLA is here to stay.

The First Belief Surrounding The Bruins: A New Bar Has Been Set

The UCLA Bruins celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first belief is somewhat self-explanatory, as the Bruins had an amazing season in which they only lost one game to the Texas Longhorns on an off-night, but dominated in everything else.

UCLA would win by double-digits nearly every game, and even if they did not it still would be an impressive win because it would likely have been against a highly ranked team.

Apr 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Members of the UCLA Bruins Women’s National Championship basketball team waves to the crowd as they were honored during a time out at the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, the bar that has been set more likely revolves around the post-season success of the Bruins for reasons other than it being the first D-1 national title in the program's history.

This is because the Bruins experienced more than one off-night, and every time issues arose their season was being threatened, yet they kept moving forward to what was right in front of them.

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Maddy McDaniel (1) during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that coach Cori Close is returning to the team once again, and especially with every year she is with the Bruins henceforth, a new bar of off-season grit has been set that will be hard to match, but under Close absolutely can be matched.

They left a lasting legacy at the program. The 2026 Champions gave UCLA WBB a standard, a Natty, and a history that will never be forgotten. And their first NCAA national championship in the NCAA era Go Bruins 🐻🏆 — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) April 9, 2026

This is why Coach Cori Close means so much to UCLA WBB. She understands what the LA community gave this team, and she knows last year’s Final Four was not just heartbreak, it was preparation. The 2026 Champions used those lessons right and brought it home. Go Bruins 🐻🏆 — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) April 8, 2026

The Second Belief Surrounding The Bruins: UCLA Is Here To Stay

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice cuts a piece of the net to celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second belief may be a bit harder to believe than the first, as the Bruins lost their top six players due to graduation and new endeavors with the WNBA , but it has the same validity to it as the first.

Whether it comes from new players that UCLA has already begun to bring in, or players that have been with the Bruins for some time and got to experience the championship run this year, it is clear that UCLA will not have any shortage of good players come next season.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her team as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that in mind it could very well be that the Bruins could make a deep run again next year, and even if they don't many members of the team will have much more time with UCLA to make something happen.