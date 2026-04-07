Bruins Who Will Not Be on Roster in 2026–27

Following UCLA's massive victory against South Carolina to win the national title, it is time to review some of the biggest losses UCLA will have to deal with this offseason.

It is common for teams to lose several players after a championship win. But for UCLA, the losses add up significantly. The Bruins will lose their entire starting lineup, along with Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Angela Dugalic. Picking up the pieces will not be easy.

Lauren Betts | C

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) cuts down the net after the National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For starters, we should talk about the best player UCLA will be losing — Lauren Betts. Not only does she have countless accolades throughout her career, but she is also projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft . Figuring out how to fill her void will be next to impossible.

Kiki Rice | G

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Maddy McDaniel (1) during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiki Rice is another player UCLA will dearly miss. Not only was she UCLA’s second-best player throughout her career, but she was also the heart and soul of this team. She famously said at the start of her career that she would win a national title with UCLA, and she ultimately fulfilled that promise.

Gabriela Jaquez | F

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez has been one of the most consistent scorers for UCLA throughout her tenure. She was integral in UCLA’s championship run, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the title game against South Carolina.

Gianna Kneepkens | G

UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) yells out to her teammates as they defend the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens represents the gold standard of a transfer portal acquisition. This season, she became UCLA’s 50-40-90 shooter, which was a primary reason for the Bruins’ offensive success. She also delivered a strong performance in the championship game, finishing with 15 points.

Charlisse Leger-Walker | G

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker was considered by many to be the backbone of UCLA’s roster. Not only did she serve as the primary court general on a national championship team, but she also had a sneaky scoring ability that helped UCLA escape difficult stretches. Losing her might be nearly as devastating as losing Betts.

Angela Dugalic | F

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) celebrates against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dugalic will be the most devastating loss to UCLA’s depth. Considering she was the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, saying that her loss will be missed almost goes without saying. She was also integral to UCLA's reaching the championship game, often outperforming members of the starting lineup.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each of these players will be severely missed by UCLA. However, the future still looks bright as the Bruins will be led by Lena Bilic, Sienna Betts, Amanda Muse, and Christina Karamouzis.

UCLA is currently in the midst of a golden era of women’s basketball — but sustaining that success will not be easy.