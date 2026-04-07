Bruins Who Will Not Be on Roster in 2026–27
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Following UCLA's massive victory against South Carolina to win the national title, it is time to review some of the biggest losses UCLA will have to deal with this offseason.
It is common for teams to lose several players after a championship win. But for UCLA, the losses add up significantly. The Bruins will lose their entire starting lineup, along with Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Angela Dugalic. Picking up the pieces will not be easy.
Lauren Betts | C
For starters, we should talk about the best player UCLA will be losing — Lauren Betts. Not only does she have countless accolades throughout her career, but she is also projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Figuring out how to fill her void will be next to impossible.
Kiki Rice | G
Kiki Rice is another player UCLA will dearly miss. Not only was she UCLA’s second-best player throughout her career, but she was also the heart and soul of this team. She famously said at the start of her career that she would win a national title with UCLA, and she ultimately fulfilled that promise.
Gabriela Jaquez | F
Gabriela Jaquez has been one of the most consistent scorers for UCLA throughout her tenure. She was integral in UCLA’s championship run, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the title game against South Carolina.
Gianna Kneepkens | G
Gianna Kneepkens represents the gold standard of a transfer portal acquisition. This season, she became UCLA’s 50-40-90 shooter, which was a primary reason for the Bruins’ offensive success. She also delivered a strong performance in the championship game, finishing with 15 points.
Charlisse Leger-Walker | G
Charlisse Leger-Walker was considered by many to be the backbone of UCLA’s roster. Not only did she serve as the primary court general on a national championship team, but she also had a sneaky scoring ability that helped UCLA escape difficult stretches. Losing her might be nearly as devastating as losing Betts.
Angela Dugalic | F
Dugalic will be the most devastating loss to UCLA’s depth. Considering she was the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, saying that her loss will be missed almost goes without saying. She was also integral to UCLA's reaching the championship game, often outperforming members of the starting lineup.
Each of these players will be severely missed by UCLA. However, the future still looks bright as the Bruins will be led by Lena Bilic, Sienna Betts, Amanda Muse, and Christina Karamouzis.
UCLA is currently in the midst of a golden era of women’s basketball — but sustaining that success will not be easy.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.