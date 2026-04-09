Way-Too-Early Look at UCLA’s Chances To Repeat

The Bruins finished their season in the best way possible by winning a national title as underdogs against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with many of their seniors exiting their careers at UCLA in a bright light.

Some of those players, like Gabriela Jaquez , had amazing games in the championship, but now it is time to look forward to next season and to see how well the Bruins can fare in their title defense.

The UCLA Bruins celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So what bodes well for UCLA, and what provides a warning for the Bruins before they go into their next era alongside the men's program?

What Bodes Well for UCLA's Championship Defense

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her team as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins have an amazing and consistent coach in Cori Close, who has consistently led her team to be one of the top in the nation, a gift that cannot be stated enough for UCLA.

Without Close's leadership, the Bruins would likely not have gotten close to the championship or any of the numerous accomplishments they achieved this season.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news is that Close has no plans to leave her team and will do her best to lead the Bruins back to the mountaintop, possibly even starting a dynasty.

With Close back, the players who remain with UCLA will be able to thrive under her system and grow into a winning team, just as the Bruins did this year; the only issue is that many players are not returning to the team.

The Cautionary Signs for UCLA's Championship Defense

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into next year, the Bruins will see one of the biggest roster changes in the nation, as they had six seniors on their championship team who do not have any more eligibility and will be moving on to higher leagues.

Every one of the seniors saw immense time of 30+ minutes a game, which took away from those who were staying behind, which was good for the push for the title but not for giving next year's players experience.

UCLA Bruins guard celebrates with teammates during their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team dynamic and play-style will most likely have to shift drastically, as UCLA will not have Lauren Betts on the team to be a monster in the paint or the offensive threats of Gianna Kneepkens and Jaquez.

The good thing that arises from the caution is that the starters for next year, players like Sienna Betts and Amanda Muse, have played well in the time they have seen on the court.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and forward Amanda Muse (33) react with teammates on the bench during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images