Way-Too-Early Look at UCLA’s Chances To Repeat
The Bruins finished their season in the best way possible by winning a national title as underdogs against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with many of their seniors exiting their careers at UCLA in a bright light.
Some of those players, like Gabriela Jaquez, had amazing games in the championship, but now it is time to look forward to next season and to see how well the Bruins can fare in their title defense.
So what bodes well for UCLA, and what provides a warning for the Bruins before they go into their next era alongside the men's program?
What Bodes Well for UCLA's Championship Defense
- The Bruins have an amazing and consistent coach in Cori Close, who has consistently led her team to be one of the top in the nation, a gift that cannot be stated enough for UCLA.
- Without Close's leadership, the Bruins would likely not have gotten close to the championship or any of the numerous accomplishments they achieved this season.
- The good news is that Close has no plans to leave her team and will do her best to lead the Bruins back to the mountaintop, possibly even starting a dynasty.
- With Close back, the players who remain with UCLA will be able to thrive under her system and grow into a winning team, just as the Bruins did this year; the only issue is that many players are not returning to the team.
The Cautionary Signs for UCLA's Championship Defense
- Going into next year, the Bruins will see one of the biggest roster changes in the nation, as they had six seniors on their championship team who do not have any more eligibility and will be moving on to higher leagues.
- Every one of the seniors saw immense time of 30+ minutes a game, which took away from those who were staying behind, which was good for the push for the title but not for giving next year's players experience.
- The team dynamic and play-style will most likely have to shift drastically, as UCLA will not have Lauren Betts on the team to be a monster in the paint or the offensive threats of Gianna Kneepkens and Jaquez.
- The good thing that arises from the caution is that the starters for next year, players like Sienna Betts and Amanda Muse, have played well in the time they have seen on the court.
Overall, the Bruins will have a hard path to defending their title, but they will have everything that they need to make it through and make history.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.