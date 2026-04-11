Why UCLA's Leger-Walker Deserved a WNBA Draft Invite

With the WNBA draft right around the corner, it is common to see high-ranking players invited to attend the event and walk the stage when they are selected.

However, there was one notable omission on UCLA’s side — Charlisse Leger-Walker, who was not invited to the draft. Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez , Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, and Angela Dugalic were all invited from UCLA’s group.

Invite Must Have Gotten Lost...?

UCLA Bruinsguard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) celebrates her 3-point shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Leger-Walker averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Considering she served as the primary floor general for a national championship team, it is surprising that the WNBA did not extend an invitation.

All season, UCLA head coach Cori Close praised Leger-Walker as one of the smartest players she has ever coached. Throughout the year, she proved to be a selfless playmaker — something increasingly rare in today’s game. Any team that takes a chance on Leger-Walker could see similar results to UCLA's.

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins player Charlisse Leger-Walker speaks to media during a Final Four National Championship press conference at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Time and time again, Leger-Walker helped UCLA out of offensive ruts. Her ability to read the floor, create plays on the fly, and find open teammates allowed the Bruins to regain momentum in critical moments. Without her, UCLA likely would not have reached the position it ultimately did.

Where Leger-Walker Could Fall

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins player Charlisse Leger-Walker speaks to media during a Final Four National Championship press conference at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Bruins are projected to have multiple players selected in the first round, but mock drafts have been inconsistent in their evaluations of both Dugalic and Leger-Walker. Each has been projected anywhere from the late first round to the second.

This is not a slight toward Dugalic, but for a starter like Leger-Walker to be left off the draft invite list is difficult to overlook, especially given her role compared to others who received invitations. The point guard on a National Championship team is not a first-round pick? Might be a stretch.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) celebrate in the second half as South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta'niya Latson (00) watches during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most projections have Leger-Walker going around No. 14 overall to the Seattle Storm . One reason cited for her slide is age — at 24, some teams may view her developmental ceiling as more limited than that of younger prospects.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) reacts during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images