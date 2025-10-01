What Sunseri Departure Means For UCLA Moving Forward
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down the mutual parting of ways of UCLA and Tino Sunseri.
To watch today's episode, view below
UCLA Parts Ways With Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri
The UCLA Bruins and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday, according to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.
This departure comes just over two weeks after the program relieved second-year head coach DeShaun Foster of his duties and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe departed.
UCLA's offense, amidst an abysmal 0-4 start to the season, has been underperforming in many facets despite the addition of highly-touted transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The Bruins are only averaging 14.2 points and 321.2 yards per game to this point in the season, ranking near the bottom of all of college football.
Alongside UCLA's struggling defense, the Bruins have gone down big in each of their four losses because of the offense's inability to produce early.
Bolch added that Bruins tight end coach Jerry Neuheisel will be calling the offense moving forward. Additionally, UCLA is in the process of adding former offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to the staff as an offensive analyst, per Bolch.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper made a similar move, bringing in Kevin Coyle as the Bruins' defensive analyst after Malloe and the program mutually agreed to part ways.
Much of UCLA's offensive shortcomings this season have been self-inflicted. Following their 17-14 loss against Northwestern on Saturday, Iamaleava voiced some frustration.
Iamaleava Voices Frustration With Costly Errors
Down to 0-4 (0-1 in the Big Ten) after an abysmal 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, many, if not all, of the Bruins' losses have been self-inflicted (except their 43-10 shellacking against Utah).
Defensive shortcomings, penalties and quarterback pressure have been the two glaring issues in UCLA's early season. The offensive penalties especially come at crucial times in Bruins' drives, just as Iamaleava and his offense are starting to capture any momentum.
In UCLA's last drive on Saturday, while down three against to Wildcats, Iamaleava rushed for four yards, then threw for nine, and then was sacked for seven, then an offensive false start was called for five, leaving the Bruins with no time left to do anything.
“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball," Iamaleava said postgame. "It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”
The Bruins' remaining schedule is only going to get more difficult. Northwestern was one of, if not the only chance to notch a win on the season.
