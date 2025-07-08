EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Commit Dishes on Bruins Interest
The UCLA Bruins are always going to be one of the better schools at a lot of things. This includes recruiting as they have plenty of pitches that they can give to a recruit when some schools can't reciprocate.
They are in a hot-zone when it comes to recruiting, as the state of California has some of the best players in the nation. They are one of the best states when it comes to producing talent. They have been targeting the state really hard, as they look to keep the best of the best home as they are looking to build a dynasty. They had a great off-season, and currently have a great 2026 class, but when is it time to look at their 2027 recruiting targets?
One of their primary targets is already off the board, despite the Bruins recruiting him hard. He recently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs all the way from Long Beach Poly High School. The Long Beach, California prospect is Donte Wright. Wright is one of the better players in the state, and he committed to the Bulldogs to play cornerback in Athens.
The 2027 recruit had the chance to catch up with UCLA Bruins On SI, as he states that he could find himself back visiting the Bruins despite being committed. While nothing is set, the prospect had plenty of things to say about the Bruins. Here is what Wright said to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"It’s always good to be recognized and offered by the schools inside the state," the talented recruit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
The talented recruit is happy that he will have the chance to build a relationship with two of the coaches on the Bruins staff.
"Coach Meat and Coach Foster are very down-to-earth guys, I'm excited to build a relationship with these guys and they are the type of coaches that I would love to work with," said Wright.
The talented recruit has visited the Bruins in the past. This doesn't mean that was the only time. He could be making his way back to UCLA sooner rather than later, as he is hopeful to visit once again.
"Maybe next spring I can get a chance to get back up there," said the talented prospect."
