EXCLUSIVE: West Stansbury Talks UCLA Visit Opportunities And More
West Stansbury is a very talented prospect from the state of Texas who visits the state of California often. He has already been offered by UCLA as a 2028 prospect.
The 2028 talent caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his offer and more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Being offered by UCLA is a great honor to me and my family. UCLA is a top school in both athletics and academics and to have the opportunity to one day play there is exciting. My dad is an alumni of UCLA which makes it that more special to me. Coach Foster is building a great program and I am excited for the future," said the UCLA Bruins target when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect has a coach in mind who he is hopeful to build a relationship with.
"I'm really looking forward to building a strong relationship with Coach Sunseri. Seeing what Coach Sunseri did during his time at Indiana, I am really looking forward to seeing how the new revamped UCLA offense looks this coming season, and I’m very excited to get to know Coach Sunseri throughout my high school career."
The talented prospect is open to visiting the UCLA Bruins.
"Yes, I do plan to visit. I come out to Los Angeles about twice a year and we always make it a point in our trip to come up to UCLA and check it out. I would love to make a trip down to the Rose Bowl and check out one of their games this year."
The talented prospect has many schools that are standing out, because he has visited these programs.
"I have been able meet the coaching staffs and visit UCLA, UTEP, and Texas Tech and they all are great programs but I’m still only going into my sophomore year so its still very early on in my recruiting and my main focus is preparing for next season but I’m look forward to building strong relationships with a lot of schools and coaches."
Many things comes to mind for the talented prospect when he thinks of the UCLA Bruins. He goes more in detail.
"When I think of UCLA I think about the amount of opportunities I have to succeed. UCLA will not only give me opportunities in football it will give me chances to succeed after football too. UCLA has some of the top academic programs in the country and that alone is a huge factor in why UCLA is such a great school. Another thing is that my dad is an alumnus and former football player, and my goal is to continue that family legacy."
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the prospect, including the Bruins who he claims is at the top
"Definitely at the top. What Coach Foster is building and creating with the team is exciting and I can’t wait to see what is to come."
