EXCLUSIVE: Jeremiah Williams Talks UCLA And Recruiting Stand Outs
Jeremiah Williams is a very talented prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. He is a Tustin High School defensive lineman. The California prospect has been recruited by the UCLA Bruins heavily.
Williams recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to break down his recruitment and stand outs.
"It means a lot to get offered by UCLA because it’s home here in Cali. They are a powerhouse school in Cali besides from USC," the UCLA Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA offer.
There are multiple coaches the prospect wants to build a relationship with.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with all the coaches but most importantly Coach Foster who is an alumni from my school, Coach Malloe who is the defensive coordinator and I see myself learning a lot from him, and Coach Franklin who I will be working with the most focusing on my position and developing."
The talented prospect has already planned a visit in September.
"Yes, I have a visit planned in September just haven’t confirmed the day yet. I am visiting the school on a game day and touch bases with the coach as they have many new staff members."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out for the talented prospect. This includes the North carolina Tar Heels.
"I have a few schools on my top list but these are just a couple of standouts.
Notre Dame - I had the chance to work with Coach Al at their Irish invasion camp and I really love his work and their cultural. I loved their camps as well.
UNC - Coach Bob is great and they are building a great program over there.
Tennessee - great program and Coach G is a wealth of knowledge in my position. Got to visit their facilty twice now and it’s great.
Cal - they are building a great program over there and I’m looking forward to visiting their campus."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the UCLA Bruins? He explains more in detail.
"When I think of UCLA it’s right here at home. I think of Foster being an alumnus of my school and having that close relationship whenever I’m there to see him. He loves to see us Tustin boys up there and I appreciate that."
There are multiple schools standing out and UCLA is one of those schools.
"They are definitely one of my top schools."
