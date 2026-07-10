Predicting Where UCLA Football Will Be Ranked in Preseason

The 2026 college football season is just around the corner.

UCLA had a disappointing 2025 season. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired three games into the season, and the Bruins finished with a 3-9 record and 3-6 record in the Big Ten. Star transfer QB Nico Iamaleava had a season he would like to forget. Iamaleava threw for 1,928 passing yards with only 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Bob Chesney has come in as the Bruins' new head coach after leading James Madison to a Sun Belt Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

In his first offseason as the Bruins' head coach, Bob Chesney brought in a top transfer portal class. According to Rivals, the Bruins have the 11th-ranked class. Chesney was able to bring in 42 players from the portal, many of whom played at James Madison and brought experience of what a Bob Chesney offense and defense look like.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 2026 season quickly approaching, many outlets have begun releasing preseason top-25 polls. The official AP preseason poll hasn't been released yet, but that doesn't mean we can't project where the Bruins should rank.

Where UCLA Will Be Ranked

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will have an entirely new roster on both sides of the ball, along with a new coaching staff brought over from James Madison by Bob Chesney.

Bringing in a whole new roster and coaching staff, while also being a competitive team in arguably the best conference in college football, is a tall task. That is why UCLA will most likely be ranked outside the top 25, and possibly even outside the top 40, because of the many question marks surrounding this program.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can They Finish the Season Inside the Top 25?

It's going to be difficult for a first-year head coach to have the entire team firing on all cylinders in his first season. There will be growing pains, as it's the first year Bob Chesney will have higher expectations as a head coach and will be playing in a tougher conference.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, bringing in players from last year's team was a huge win for the next season. Players like running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis are crucial to help Nico Iamaleava escape the “bust” label. Meanwhile, Sahir West and DJ Barksdale were key players on JMU’s defense, and they will be key players on the Bruins defense.

With as much familiarity and talent across the roster, the Bruins could absolutely finish the year inside the top 25 rankings.