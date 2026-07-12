UCLA Football Top 30 Players: No. 11

Entering next year for UCLA football, I have already mentioned that one of the only bright spots from last season was the Bruins' secondary.

I have spoken about some of the cornerbacks who have come to UCLA or are returning for another season. Players like Dante Lovett (Virginia Tech) and DJ Barksdale (James Madison) are coming from the portal, while players like Rodrick Pleasant and Scooter Jackson are returning to Westwood.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now we start looking at the other portion group in the secondary, the safety group. Number 11 on the list of the top 30 players on the Bruins roster is Safety Cole Martin, who has become one of the best safeties in the Big Ten.

Cole Martin out of High School

December 3, 2022; Chandler, Ariz; USA; Basha defensive back Cole Martin (5) celebrates a pass breakup against Chandler during the Open Semfinal at Dobson High School. Football Chandler At Basha Hs Football Chandler At Basha | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming out of high school, Martin had worked his tail off to be ranked as a four-star prospect.

While playing for Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, Martin would be one of the best players on the Huskies' defense. During his freshman year, he recorded 38 total tackles, 27 of which were solo. Martin would also have five pass deflections and an interception.

December 3, 2022; Chandler, Ariz; USA; Basha defensive back Cole Martin (5) celebrates a pass breakup against Chandler during the Open Semfinal at Dobson High School. Football Chandler At Basha Hs Football Chandler At Basha | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his sophomore season, he would take another step as a player with 39 total tackles, with 34 being solo tackles. Martin would more than double his pass deflections with 12 on the season and two interceptions.

Over his two years with the Huskies, Martin helped lead them to become one of the top schools in the division. However, after a coach used a racial slur , leading Martin to transfer to another school within the same division as Basha High School.

Dec 10, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; Basha's Cole Martin (5) returns a kickoff against Saguaro during their Open Division State Championship at ASU Sun Devil Stadium. High School Football 6a Final Saguaro At Basha | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While playing for the Bears, Martin would be more of a tackler, accounting for 67 total tackles, 25 of which were solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss. While Martin didn't have an interception and had only two pass selections, he was an important player who led the Bears to a regional championship.

His senior year was the career year for Martin as he finished the season with 84 tackles, 40 solo tackles, one tackle for a loss, an interception, two forced fumbles, and 14 pass deflections.

October 7, 2022; Chandler, Ariz; USA; Basha cornerback Cole Martin (5) lines up against Liberty during a game at Basha. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic High School Football Basha Football Game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Martin would also earn All-America honors as part of the All-American Bowl, be named a first-team all-region selection as a defensive back, lead the Bears to an 11-1 record and the state championship, and be the 18th high school team in the country.

Martin would gain recognition from recruiting sites, jumping up to being a four-star prospect as the 247th player in the 2023 high school class, 29th-ranked cornerback, and the fourth-ranked player in the state of Arizona.

October 7, 2022; Chandler, Ariz; USA; Basha cornerback Cole Martin (5) lines up against Liberty during a game at Basha. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic High School Football Basha Football Game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Being ranked as a four-star prospect, Martin would have a plethora of colleges to choose from. With offers from Alabama, Tennessee, USC, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, among others, Martin would commit to Oregon.

Martin at Oregon and Arizona State

Green Team defensive back Cole Martin celebrates a play as the Oregon Ducks host their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. JUMPPAGE | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the 2023 recruiting class for the Ducks, Martin would be a key piece of the number nine overall class, as they would bring in other key players, including Matayo Uiagalelei, Kenyon Sadiq, and current teammate with the Bruins, cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.

Unlike Pleasant, Martin would have a great freshman season playing in all of the Ducks' 14 games with 21 total tackles, 13 being solo tackles, along with an interception against Arizona State and two pass deflections. His game against Arizona State was easily his best of the year, with five total tackles and an interception.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Cole Martin (21) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, even after his great year with the Ducks, he did not start for them, and he was not promised a starting role the following year. With wanting to be a starter next year, Martin decided to enter the transfer portal and ended up at Arizona State and played for former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

While the start at Arizona State started off strong with four solo tackles and a pass breakup, he would miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury. Martin would be with the Sun Devils as they went on to win the Big 12 Conference Championship and almost upset Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Cole Martin (21) celebrates an interception against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, Martin would decide to enter the transfer portal once again and come play for Deshaun Foster at UCLA.

Martin Commits to UCLA

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) catches a ball in front of UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Martin was a key piece of the UCLA transfer portal class. Deshaun Foster was planning on building off a 5-7 season to bring UCLA back to playing in a bowl game, and Martin was a key player to help.

However, UCLA had a terrible season as Deshaun Foster would lose his job after losing the first three games of the season. During last year's Chaos, Martin would have a great season, adding to the secondary and being the lone bright spot.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) is brought down by Utah Utes cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin started all 12 games at safety in his first season at UCLA and was one of three defensive players to start all 12 games. Martin ranked fourth on the team with 65 total tackles, with 31 being solo tackles, while also having 3.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception.

The Bruins would finish the year with a 3-9 record, and with uncertainty about who the head coach would be, Martin would enter the transfer portal once again. However, after UCLA hired Bob Chesney , they would have a conversation and were able to keep Martin at UCLA for the next season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Coach Chesney came in, and we had a conversation with him," Martin recalled . "We all got with each other afterwards and were like, 'He's different.' Being able to have that conversation and be genuine with your brothers that you went through a hard season with and now you've got a coach that is trying to change the whole trajectory, you've got to believe in somebody, and he's somebody you can believe in."

Martin will play a pivotal role as one of the leaders and star players from last year's team, helping all the new transfers integrate into the toughness of the Big Ten. Martin's return is also a huge positive, as his ability to cover helps make the secondary one of the best in the entire Big Ten.