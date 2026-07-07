UCLA Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 15

We are now at the halfway point of our list of the top 30 players on the Bruins' football roster entering next season.

UCLA has undergone many changes this offseason. Changes to the coaching staff that every fan is excited to see turn the program into a respectable one in the Big Ten, as well as changes to the roster that should be able to compete not only this upcoming year, but also for the future.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, UCLA was the most disappointing team in the Big Ten, finishing the regular season with a 3-9 record and a 3-6 conference play mark. Losing the first three games of the season cost then-head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe their jobs, as they were fired after starting 0-3.

While the overall defense was not great, as they were dead last in the conference in sacks with 10, tackles for a loss with 40, and interceptions with four, the secondary was the better unit of the defensive line and linebacking unit, as they were able to have 38 pass deflections, which was tied for eighth in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (left) and head coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the better players on the Bruins secondary was Scooter Jackson, who was one of the best cornerbacks on the team last year.

Scooter Jackson Coming out of High School

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of high school, playing for Warren High School in Downey, California, Jackson was a 3-star recruit per 247Sports and had a career in his four years of high school football.

Jackson was listed as a safety out of high school and was a good safety prospect. He wouldn't see much playing time during his freshman and sophomore years, but he would take full advantage of his playing time as a junior, and in his senior season, he would become one of the leaders on the Bears' roster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his junior season, Jackson would have 15 total tackles, with eight being solo tackles. Jackson would also have two interceptions with six pass deflections, according to MaxPreps.

In his senior season, Jackson would embrace being the team leader, carry one of the bigger workloads in the secondary, and deliver. Jackson would double his interceptions in the senior season with five picks, as well as five pass deflections, along with nine solo tackles and 15 total tackles.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the success he would have on the field, Jackson would not be the highest-ranked recruit. Jackson would be ranked as a 3-star prospect, but would be ranked outside the top 2,500 players in the 2023 high school class. Jackson was the 2,655th-ranked player nationally, as well as the 215th-ranked safety, and the 382nd-ranked player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Being ranked outside the top 2,500 players in the country, there weren't any high-major Division I programs that were knocking on his door. Jackson would receive interest from lower-level FCS schools, including Tennessee State, Houston Christian, and Georgia Southern, among others. Jackson would ultimately commit to Utah Tech, and in his two years with the Trailblazers, he would become one of the best players in the conference.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson at Utah Tech

Jackson would completely show out in his two seasons with the Trail Blazers, proving that his high school ranking was wrong and that he should've been ranked much higher in the class.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Audric Harris (13) in the end zone during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his freshman year, he was named a starter, not at safety but at cornerback. Jackson would have 18 total tackles with 15 solo tackles, four pass breakups, and an assist with a tackle for a loss.

Jackson would only play in the Trailblazers' first five games, but would suffer a season-ending injury. After missing the remainder of the season, Jackson attempted to obtain a medical redshirt but was denied.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson would come back from his injury and play as though he had never gotten injured. He would play in 11 of the 12 games of the season, starting all 11, and would have career-highs in multiple categories. Jackson would finish the year with 37 total tackles and 29 solo tackles, along with five pass breakups, and his first career interception versus Central Arkansas.

With such a great two seasons with Utah Tech, Jackson would enter the transfer portal and commit to UCLA to play against tougher competition in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson at UCLA

Jackson would commit to play for the Bruins for the 2025 season as he was looking to play on a bigger stage.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his first year with the Bruins, while the team overall did not meet its expectations, Jackson was one of the best players.

Jackson would play in all 12 games of the Bruins' season and make eight starts at nickel corner. Jackson would have another career year in multiple statistical categories with 47 total tackles, including 31 solo tackles, with three pass breakups and two interceptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson would have multiple games of stepping up in big moments through the season. Leading the team in tackles in the Bruins' dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State, having the key game-sealing tackle for a loss in the Bruins' upset win over Penn State, and a key interception in the Bruins' win against Maryland.

Now heading into next season, Jackson initially entered the transfer portal, but after conversations with new head coach Bob Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, he decided to return to UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both coaches have spoken about how well he fits into their defensive schemes, which usually feature more of a nickel formation, which is where Jackson excels.

"His best attribute is his versatility," defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said . "He can play wherever we need him to play. He's a really good football player. He's played a lot of ball, been at a few different places, [and] been through some different systems. Good kid. Loves this place. Had a lot of options and chose to stay here. He can do whatever we need him to do."

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler works with defensive players during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a coaching staff coming in that uses a scheme that plays to his strengths, Jackson should be looked at as a breakout player and someone who can compete with the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten.