UCLA Makes High Hopes Clear for Scooter Jackson

As spring football practices continue for college football programs throughout the country, the UCLA Bruins are on the hunt for playmakers to help drive the team toward a successful season in the Big Ten during Bob Chesney's first year at the helm.

The coaches are staying tight-lipped on the specifics, emphasizing healthy competition and earning spots in the lineup based on daily performance rather than singing the praises of particular players, as many programs do at this time of year. However, one player that the staff has been bullish on is junior defensive back Huron "Scooter" Jackson III.

"I think Scooter's done a great job," Chesney told the media at Tuesday's practice. "When you break down his technique, his fundamentals, his knowledge of the game, and his physicality, there's a lot in there that's impressive, watching him play."

Jackson's Emergence

Scooter Jackson has done nothing but impress in his time at UCLA , transferring after two years as a starter at Utah Tech before last season. As the Compton native returned to Southern California, he quickly became a fixture for the Bruins, making 31 solo tackles, defending three passes, and leading the team with two interceptions in eight games as the starting nickel back.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His biggest games came against elite competition, most notably Ohio State and Michigan, and he's going to play a key role on this UCLA team because of one specific trait.

"His best attribute is his versatility," defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said. "He can play wherever we need him to play. He's a really good football player. He's played a lot of ball, been at a few different places, [and] been through some different systems. Good kid. Loves this place. Had a lot of options and chose to stay here. He can do whatever we need him to do."

Potential Is High

At 6-foot-1 and 185 lbs, Jackson has good size for both safety and corner, and he's on the bigger side for a nickel, possibly creating a great matchup for times when bigger receivers are lined up in the slot. It'll be interesting to see how his role evolves under the new staff.

They clearly believe he is one player around whom they can build, but what level of responsibility will he have? And how much of an adjustment period would be needed for him to excel, given increased responsibilities?

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images