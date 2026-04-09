UCLA Makes High Hopes Clear for Scooter Jackson
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As spring football practices continue for college football programs throughout the country, the UCLA Bruins are on the hunt for playmakers to help drive the team toward a successful season in the Big Ten during Bob Chesney's first year at the helm.
The coaches are staying tight-lipped on the specifics, emphasizing healthy competition and earning spots in the lineup based on daily performance rather than singing the praises of particular players, as many programs do at this time of year. However, one player that the staff has been bullish on is junior defensive back Huron "Scooter" Jackson III.
"I think Scooter's done a great job," Chesney told the media at Tuesday's practice. "When you break down his technique, his fundamentals, his knowledge of the game, and his physicality, there's a lot in there that's impressive, watching him play."
Jackson's Emergence
Scooter Jackson has done nothing but impress in his time at UCLA, transferring after two years as a starter at Utah Tech before last season. As the Compton native returned to Southern California, he quickly became a fixture for the Bruins, making 31 solo tackles, defending three passes, and leading the team with two interceptions in eight games as the starting nickel back.
His biggest games came against elite competition, most notably Ohio State and Michigan, and he's going to play a key role on this UCLA team because of one specific trait.
"His best attribute is his versatility," defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said. "He can play wherever we need him to play. He's a really good football player. He's played a lot of ball, been at a few different places, [and] been through some different systems. Good kid. Loves this place. Had a lot of options and chose to stay here. He can do whatever we need him to do."
Potential Is High
At 6-foot-1 and 185 lbs, Jackson has good size for both safety and corner, and he's on the bigger side for a nickel, possibly creating a great matchup for times when bigger receivers are lined up in the slot. It'll be interesting to see how his role evolves under the new staff.
They clearly believe he is one player around whom they can build, but what level of responsibility will he have? And how much of an adjustment period would be needed for him to excel, given increased responsibilities?
Those are among the aspects and options Chesney and company must weigh as they attempt to put the best product on the field, and place the players at the positions that best utilize their skills and potential. But Scooter Jackson is clearly in the mix, and that vote of confidence from the new staff says plenty about his impact.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.