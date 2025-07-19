UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Cornerback Breakdown
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're breaking down UCLA's cornerback depth ahead of the 2025 season.
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to the Bruins' cornerbacks.
Andre Jordan Jr., Junior
Jordan comes to the Bruins via the transfer portal by way of Oregon State. He was the 39th ranked corner in the transfer portal period and is going into the season as the Bruins' best projected starting corner after losing Kaylin Moore, Devin Kirkwood and Jaylin Davies.
Jamier Johnson, Redshirt Senior
Yet another transfer in this restructured UCLA secondary, Johnson comes back to SoCal by way of Indiana. He is a former four-star, 90-rated high school prospect and is from Pasadena. The Bruins secondary is bolstered and, in his last collegiate season, Johnson will be competing for a starting spot in is homecoming.
Kanye Clark, Redshirt Sophomore
Clark is one of the younger, more promising Bruins in the secondary ahead of this season. The redshirt sophomore came to Westwood under Chip Kelly in 2023 and immediately stood out as a true freshman. He played in five games in 2023 and two games last season before going down with an injury.
Aaron Williams, Redshirt Freshman
Williams is a transfer coming to UCLA by way of Louisville. He comes to Westwood with the chance to compete for some serious playing time. He was a four-star, 92-rated recruit out of high school and was deemed an elite prospect during the process. Hopefully, he can recapture some of that spark with the Bruins.
Scooter Jackson, Junior
Jackson is yet another transfer corner coming in to bolster UCLA's secondary under Demetrice Martin. He was a three-star, 83-rated high school prospect who increased his rating as a transfer (now a 85 rating). Last season with Utah Tech, he had a 72.7 PFF defensive rating with 37 tackles and one interception in 10 games for the Trailblazers.
Jadyn Marshall, Redshirt Junior
Marshall is entering his fourth season with the Bruins and third on the defensive side of the ball. He came into Westwood in 2022 as an elite four-star wide receiver. In his true freshman season as a receiver, he played in three games, mostly as a kickoff returner.
Robert Stafford, Redshirt Sophomore
Stafford is one of the many transfers coming into UCLA to make an immediate impact. The former elite four-star corner for the class of 2023. In his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in Miami, he wasn't able to carve out a role with the Hurricanes, not seeing action in 2023 and played in all 12 games last season, but mostly on special teams. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup last season.
Rodrick Pleasant, Redshirt Sophomore
Speaking of elite high school corners, Rodrick Pleasant brings a dynamism that, quite frankly, no other transfer brings the Bruins -- incredible speed. Pleasant may be slotted behind a few corners on the projected depth chart, but he comes with a catch -- he is one of the fastest players in college football. A track star in high school and at Oregon, Pleasant brings dynamic speed to UCLA's defense.
