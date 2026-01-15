Here is What Cori Close Said Following Minnesota Win

The Bruins were able to send a strong message to the league, as they were able to dismantle the No. 1 defense in the country Minnesota, 76-58.

UCLA has looked excellent all season, and this performance showed exactly why the Bruins sit among the Big Ten’s elite. Few teams can score 25 more points than an opponent typically allows, but UCLA did just that. Here’s what Cori Close had to say after the win.

Why the Big Ten Opponents Help UCLA

The Big Ten has become the Mecca of women's basketball lately, and in turn will make UCLA a better team come March. Besides the SEC, the Big Ten provides competition that UCLA will most likely see in the later rounds of the tournament.

“There’s such not only a high level of coaching across all 18 teams, but such a varied level of our different styles of play. What I really love about that is it prepares you so well for the NCAA tournament… I have really been challenged as a coach to make better game adjustments, to learn from the first time, and then, what if we meet them in the second?” Cori Cori

Why this Senior Class is Different

UCLA easily has the most stacked roster in the entire nation, with Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice, and Gianna Kneepkens rounding out the list. Each of these players could have left last season, and the fact that they didn't gives Cori Close a lot of hope for a championship.

“Realistically, you have four girls that could have entered that WNBA draft last year, and four girls who would be first-round picks in this year's WNBA draft… There’s projections of all six of our seniors being drafted. That’s never been done from one school and one class. It’s not just that they’re really good; they’re incredibly hard-working… This is just a special group, and I’m a really lucky coach to be able to be a part of their lives." Cori Close

Kiki Rice's Impact

Kiki Rice had an amazing game against Minnesota, and was a massive reason for the Bruins overall success. Without her 25-point performance, the Bruins could have been in a lot of trouble. There is now little doubt that she is the Bruins' No. 2 option.

“I thought we had to be more consistent in getting Kiki involved in ball screens. It was very evident she was having a night… We just wanted to try to get their fives in ball screen action. And then it was just really obvious I needed to get out of Kiki’s way" Cori Close

