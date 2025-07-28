Breaking Down Andy Kwon's Importance to UCLA Recruiting
One could argue that the UCLA Bruins are one of the better recruiting teams when it comes to recruiting players from all over the place, and have a plethora of different positions that they recruit very well in.
Not only do they recruit a plethora of different positions as well but they recruit a plethora of different states' high schools and classes as well, as they have already started to focus on future classes like the 2027 class, the 2028 class, the 2029 class, and more.
Well, many of the position coaches can say that they have done a great job and a large majority of them have. One could argue that Coach Andy Kwon has done the best job out of everyone. Coach Kwon, or as Cooper Javorsky (UCLA Commit) calls him, “King Kwon”, does an excellent job when it comes to recruiting players from all over the place.
He has already started to connect with players from a plethora of different classes and connect to the recruits extremely well, which has led to many different recruits committing to the UCLA Bruins based off their relationship that they have with Coach Kwon.
The talented offensive line coach has landed many different prospects in the 2026 class, including two of the top three prospects in the class.
One of the players they landed is Johnnie Jones, who is one of the highest-rated prospects in the class. He was writing as the second highest prospect in the class according to 247 Sports, which is the highest rated offensive position commit in the class. Jones committed to the Bruins over many different programs, including the tough Colorado Buffaloes led by former NFL, legend and superstar head coach Deion Sanders.
Jones is also paired up with another talented recruit who committed to the Bruins due to the position of positional coach that is recruiting him, with that Recruit being Micah Smith from the same state of Florida. Similar to Jones. He committed to the Bruins over many different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were pushing heavily for the offensive lineman prospect.
If you thought they were done, you were sadly mistaken, as they have landed multiple other commitments. Javorsky being one of them. Javorsky is a center prospect in an interior offense, a line prospect from the sale of California, and one of their top California commits in the class.
He has continued his dominance and will continue pushing the needle to prove that he has one of the better offensive line coaches when it comes to the recruiting scene as he continues to land high-caliber guys and set them up in a position to where they could land even more guys down the road.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.